Trump Backs Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s Chaotic G.O.P. Governor Primary
Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary for governor of Michigan, leading Ms. Dixon, a former media personality, gave a boost as the crowded field entered the final weekend of the campaign.
Ms. Dixon is one of three Republicans in the race — out of five in total — who have claimed that Mr. Trump was the real winner in Michigan in the 2020 presidential election, even though he lost there by 154,000 votes.
A NBC poll earlier this month, 19 percent of Michigan Republicans showed support for Ms. Dixon, giving her a slight edge over Kevin Rinke, a businessman whose support was 15 percent. Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor, had 13 percent.
Ms. Dixon is Mr. Trump’s 19th endorsement in Michigan, a clear indication of the former president’s intent to reshape the political landscape in the battlefield state ahead of his increasingly likely 2024 presidential bid.
“After recognizing her during my rally speech in April, her campaign took off like a rocket,” Trump said in a statement on Friday.
Ms. Dixon also has the recommendation of the DeVos family, longtime power brokers in the state.