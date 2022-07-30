Trump Backs Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s Chaotic G.O.P. Governor Primary

Former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary for governor of Michigan, leading Ms. Dixon, a former media personality, gave a boost as the crowded field entered the final weekend of the campaign.

Ms. Dixon is one of three Republicans in the race — out of five in total — who have claimed that Mr. Trump was the real winner in Michigan in the 2020 presidential election, even though he lost there by 154,000 votes.

A NBC poll earlier this month, 19 percent of Michigan Republicans showed support for Ms. Dixon, giving her a slight edge over Kevin Rinke, a businessman whose support was 15 percent. Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor, had 13 percent.