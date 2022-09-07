Trump-backed candidate Geoff Diehl wins GOP nomination for Massachusetts governor

The GOP candidate backed by Donald Trump has won the party’s nomination in the Massachusetts governor’s race, beating an opponent considered the more moderate candidate.

Geoff Diehl, a former state representative hailed by Trump for wielding an “iron fist,” defeated businessman Chris Doughty in Tuesday’s primaries in the latest high-profile victory for a Trump loyalist.

Massachusetts leans heavily to the left but currently has a moderate Republican governor, Charlie Baker, a fierce Trump critic who won his last election by a landslide but this time refused to seek reelection for fear of a primary challenge.

Diehl’s victory leads to a general election contest against Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who would become the first openly gay person and the first woman to become Massachusetts governor if she wins in November.

Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state this season to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, jeopardizing the party’s chances of winning in the general.

Primary voters in Connecticut and Maryland, liberal states where centrist Republicans have had some success in previous elections, also selected Trump-backed candidates to run against a Democrat in the general election.

Trump had strongly backed Diehl, who has embraced the former president’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.

On Monday, Trump telegraphed to supporters that Diehl would “rule your state with an iron fist.”

Diehl told supporters on Tuesday evening: “We are going to run a campaign that specifically targets ‘We the people’ – our freedoms, our rights and our prosperity.”

“Massachusetts is no longer the place people flock to to protect their freedoms and build better lives for their families. Now it is a place where people leave.’

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel expressed support for Diehl, saying, “Congratulations to Geoff Diehl and all of our Republican nominees on their victories tonight in Massachusetts.”

“Republicans in Massachusetts are ready to clean up the mess of the Democrats and end Joe Biden’s failed agenda,” she added.

Healey, whose only rival for the nomination dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, will be the all-time favorite against Diehl in November in one of the country’s most liberal states.

At her victory party Tuesday night before the GOP race was called for Diehl, Democratic nominee Healey told cheering supporters that no matter which candidate came forward as her opponent, “we know he’s going to be out of touch with the values ​​we stand for.” ‘

Speaking of both candidates, she added, “They will bring Trumpism to Massachusetts.”

Diehl, the favorite among Republican Party delegates, has ties to Trump that stretch back to 2016, when he co-chaired Trump’s presidential campaign in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl hugs a supporter at his first victory party Tuesday in Weymouth, Massachusetts

Corey Lewandowski, senior campaign adviser to Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl, speaks with a reporter Tuesday at a primary nighttime event

Doughty said he supported some of Trump’s initiatives but wanted to focus on the challenges Massachusetts faces, which he said are becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Diehl has come to embrace Trump’s baseless claims that he won the 2020 election.

Diehl said last year he didn’t think it was a “stolen election,” but later said the election had been rigged, despite dozens of courts, local officials and Trump’s own attorney general saying the vote was legitimate.

His primary GOP opponent Doughty, meanwhile, has said he believes President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

The challenge for Diehl in the general election is that Trump’s support may play well in the conservative wing of the party, but could be a political albatross in a state where registered Republicans make up less than 10 percent of the electorate, compared to about 31 percent for Democrats and about 57 percent for the self-employed.

Diehl faced a similar battle when he challenged Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018. He won a three-time Republican primary, taking just over a third of the vote in the general election.

Massachusetts has a history of electing fiscally conservative, socially moderate Republican governors — including former governors William Weld and Mitt Romney — to control overwhelming Democratic legislative majorities.

Baker, another Republican in that form, has remained very popular in the state.

Healey has said she would work to expand job training programs, make childcare more affordable and modernize schools.

Healey has also said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But Healey does face a strange hurdle in Massachusetts — the so-called Attorney General’s Curse. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys have sought the governor’s office. All failed.

The state has previously had a female governor, although she was appointed to the position.

Republican Jane Swift served as acting governor after Governor Paul Cellucci stepped down in 2001 to become US Ambassador to Canada.

Tuesday’s election also featured several contentious Democratic primaries statewide, including those for the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell defeated workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan in the Democratic primary for attorney general.

A week before the election, a third candidate, former Assistant Attorney General Quentin Palfrey, announced he was suspending his campaign and supporting Campbell; he stayed on the ballot.

Campbell would be the first black woman to hold office in Massachusetts if elected in November. She will face Republican Jay McMahon, a trial attorney who previously ran against Healey and lost.

Liss-Riordan has pumped millions of her own money into her campaign, including $6.3 million in August alone. Healey earned an annual salary of more than $185,000 as an attorney general.

Incumbent Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who is running for an eighth term, defeated fellow Democrat Tanisha Sullivan, chair of the Boston branch of the NAACP.

Galvin will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November. Campbell would be the first black person to serve in the post if elected.

In the Democratic three-way race for lieutenant governor, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll defeated Acton’s State Representative Tami Gouveia and Longmeadow’s State Senator Eric Lesser.

In the Democratic primary for state auditor, state senator Diana DiZoglio defeated transportation attorney Chris Dempsey for the chance to succeed Suzanne Bump, a Democrat who chose not to be re-elected. DiZoglio will face Republican Anthony Amore in November.

There are also contested races in the Democratic primaries for auditor and in the Republican races for lieutenant governor.

None of the nine incumbent Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives face primary challengers. There were two contested Republican primaries in the 8th and 9th congressional districts.