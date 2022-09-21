Trump attacks ‘racist’ New York AG Letitia James for her $250 million ‘witch hunt’ lawsuit

Former President Trump launched a new attack on New York Attorney General Letitia James after she sued him for $250 million over allegations he lied about his real estate values.

He called James, who is black, a ‘racist’ and accused her of making the case to help her with ‘really bad poll numbers’.

“Another witch hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, who had almost no public support, and who is now doing poorly against the Law & Order AG nominee, the highly respected Michael Henry, ” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

‘I never thought this case would be brought – until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a “get Trump” platform despite the city being one of the world’s crime and murder disasters under her watch!’

New York AG Letitia James announced Wednesday that her office is suing former President Donald Trump and his grown children

James said the president and his children engaged in ‘numerous frauds’ in a legal move that looks set to chip away at his ability to do business in her state for years.

James announced the case against the former president in a dramatic press conference Wednesday, citing a document that accuses Trump and his three grown children of inflating properties far beyond their actual valuations when seeking loans to expand his real estate empire.

“Claiming you have money that you don’t is not equivalent to the “Art of the Deal. It’s the art of stealing,” she said, referring to Trump’s famous book.

She specifically named Trump and his three grown children, Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, saying they “persistently” inflated the value of assets.

Trump added in a follow-up post: ‘Attorney General Letitia “Peekaboo” James, a total crime-fighting disaster in New York, spends all her time fighting for very powerful and well-represented banks and insurance companies who were fully paid, made a lot of money, and I’ve never had a complaint against me, instead of fighting the murders and violent crimes that are killing the state of New York. She is a failed AG whose lack of crime-fighting talent causes a record number of people and businesses to flee New York. Bye Bye!’

Speaking after reviewing ‘millions of documents’ with a team of investigators, James told reporters she was suing Trump for ‘breaking the law as part of his efforts to make a profit for himself, his family and his business. ‘

James said he did it ‘to cheat the system and to cheat all of us,’ and he’s seeking $250 million — while asking a judge to bar Trump and his grown children from serving on boards, getting state loans or engage in real estate purchases for a period of five years.

Trump would retain his financial interest in the property even if a judge recuses him in the case.

And while her case is only a civil one, James said she would refer evidence she uncovered to other authorities.

James said Trump’s accounts were “grossly inflated, grossly exaggerated and objectively false,” and went on to detail many of the valuations he claimed.

James’ suit also names three Trump children: Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric

Don Jr. and Eric Trump each accused James of running a ‘witch hunt’

She said Trump inflated his net worth to ‘fool banks’

“There can’t be different rules for different people,” she said. “Past presidents are no different,” she added, acknowledging Trump’s station.

Her case comes after a three-year investigation and less than two months before the November election, when Trump is not on the ballot but many of his preferred candidates are.

She claimed that the total ‘fraud’ amounted to $250 million and appeared in accounts from 20011 to 2021.

She specifically referred to the ‘statements of financial situation’ prepared for Trump by his accountants and directors, which were obtained after a lengthy legal battle involving Trump and his longtime former accounting firm Mazars USA that ultimately went to the Supreme Court.

Trump vouched for the accuracy of these statements when he submitted them to banks and insurance companies. But according to James, he signed things that weren’t true.

“We show that they violated numerous state criminal statutes, including falsifying business records, presenting false financial statements, insurance fraud and engaging in a conspiracy to commit each of these state offenses,” she said.

She accused them of making ‘more than 200’ false and misleading asset valuations.

Among his alleged misdeeds, she accused Trump of ‘intentional and knowing fraud’ by tripling the size of his Trump Tower penthouse apartment, thereby depreciating its value.

She claimed the apartment was 30,000 square feet. ‘In reality, the apartment had an area of ​​less than 11,000 square meters.’ Based on the inflated square footage, the apartment was valued at $327 million.

“No other apartment in New York City has ever sold to this date for this much,” she said.

Donald Trump Jr. hit back immediately, tweeting a picture of James and writing: ‘The bull**** Dem witch hunt continues.’

Eric Trump also took to Twitter to hit back. ‘Not a political “witch hunt?!” What a joke…’ he wrote.