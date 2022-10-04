Trump asks Supreme Court to reverse appeals court ruling giving DOJ access to classified documents

<!–

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that put a stop to allowing a ‘special master’ to report classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

After Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon appointed a ‘special master’ to review the material seized during the FBI search, the Justice Department went to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

They sought to put an end to parts of the order that required the special master to review classified documents belonging to the government and where Trump asserted privilege claims.

Trump’s lawyers filed the 296-page request in an attempt to overturn the latest order.

‘Did they lose anything on those piles? Or did they do it later? There is no chain of custody here with them, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity

They argue that it compromises ‘the integrity of the well-established policy against piecemeal appellate processing and ignoring the district court’s broad discretion without justification.’

Just as the DOJ has argued that Trump’s ploy could interfere with a government investigation under the Espionage Act, Trump’s team argues that it could harm the special master’s role.

“This unjustified stay should be vacated as it significantly detracts from the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the Special Master,” they wrote.

‘Furthermore, any restriction on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a president’s home erodes public confidence in our justice system.’

The 11th Circuit ‘lacked jurisdiction’ to review the special master order,’ they wrote.

This is a development story