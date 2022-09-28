Trump asked adviser if hypothetical transgender student had ‘schlong’ during 2016 debate prep: Book

<!–

The revelations come from New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book on Trump’s rise in the business world and then in the political sphere.

Donald Trump once questioned whether a hypothetical transgender student had a ‘schlong’ during debate buildups in the 2016 presidential race, a new excerpt from the book suggests on Wednesday.

The student was being played by then-campaign adviser Reince Priebus to help Trump practice a potential scenario in his town hall-style debate against Hillary Clinton in St. Louis, according to the excerpt posted on the daily beast.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reports on several cases of alleged homophobic and anti-LGBTQ remarks in her upcoming book, ‘Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America.’

A week before facing Clinton, Haberman writes, Priebus posed as a transgender student who asked Trump if she should be allowed to use the girls’ bathroom at school.

Trump asked if the student in theory still had a penis.

‘C***ed or dec***ed?’ she supposedly asked.

He allegedly tried to explain himself with a “cut gesture” upon being met with a “blank” confusion.

‘With c*** or without c***?’ Trump asked again.

Trump reportedly asked if a hypothetical transgender student had a ‘c***’ as he prepared to debate Hillary Clinton.

Asked by advisers why it mattered what genitalia the student had, the former president replied, “What if a girl was in the bathroom and someone walked in, a skirt was pulled up, and a schlong was hanging out?”

Haberman’s book reportedly details a long history of “creepy” comments coming from Trump, with many believing he was “trying to shock” their interactions.

The transgender student was being played by former White House adviser and then White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

She claims that Trump had called reporters to find out if someone he knew was gay at the start of the AIDS crisis.

A more recent excerpt claims that he went to great lengths to point out the extent of his former adviser Jason Miller’s heterosexuality.

He apparently said that Miller “likes the ladies” during a meeting with them and former Vice President Mike Pence.

‘You know how sometimes someone turns out to be gay later and you knew it? This guy, he’s not even like the one percent gay,” Trump said of Miller.

Trump was filmed in March of this year telling a supporter that he didn’t “look gay” during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

The former president led the event to support John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who unseated Rep. Peter Meijer in the Aug. 2 Republican primary in Michigan.

They were preparing for Trump’s October 9, 2016 public debate in St. Louis against Hillary Clinton.

One person can be heard yelling ‘Gays for Trump!’ apparently in reference to the pro-Trump LGBT group of the same name, according to a video shared by Patriot Takes.

When the person identified himself, Trump joked, “You don’t look gay.”

He continued, “We did very well with the gay population, as you know,” before the 17-second clip ends.

Despite a small but vocal group of consistent supporters within the LGBTQI+ community, the former president was widely criticized by gay and lesbian groups while in office.

A policy brief by the Fenway Institute LGBT medical research and advocacy group published toward the end of Trump’s presidency found that he “enacted more anti-LGBTQIA+ policies than any previous administration in history.”