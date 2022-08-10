Trump Arrives At Trump Tower After FBI Searched Melania’s Wardrobe During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Donald Trump was pictured at his Manhattan home on Tuesday evening when it emerged that investigators even searched Melania Trump’s wardrobe during the raid on his Florida home the previous day.

Trump, 74, continued to express his anger during the raid on Tuesday — which was believed to have been carried out to retrieve documents the former president had taken from the White House when he left.

By law, all presidential correspondence and documentation must be handed over to the National Archives, and as of February, it has been clear that Trump did not comply. Some documents were returned to the National Archives at the beginning of this year, but apparently not all.

FBI agents were at the 128-room Florida estate for nine hours Monday, as 30 agents roamed the entire 3,000-square-foot private quarters.

The researchers searched the master bedroom, known as the Versailles Room, which Melania Trump renovated two years ago, The New York Post reported.

Donald Trump is seen at Trump Tower Tuesday night, the day after the Mar-a-Lago . raid

Trump was also in Manhattan on Monday when the raid was carried out

The 74-year-old waved to the waiting press as he returned to Trump Tower

Trump reacted furiously to Monday’s raid, calling it an abuse of power and overreach by the FBI

Trump appeared not to be accompanied by anyone in his family when he entered his home

Their snooping in Melania’s wardrobe was not explained by the newspaper.

The officers also searched a separate office and safe, and a locked basement storage room that contained 15 cardboard boxes of White House materials, the paper said.

The Justice Department has not commented on the raid, which analysts say should have been approved at the highest level.

Sources told the Post that Trump’s attorneys, led by Evan Corcoran, “cooperated fully” with federal authorities to arrange for the return of the documents, with the process commencing in May 2021 when it was noted that some records were missing.

Melania Trump was last seen on July 20, at the funeral of Donald’s first wife Ivana. in Manhattan

The former first lady is seen leaving Trump Tower on June 1.

The above timeline highlights just some of former President Donald Trump’s battles with the National Archives since he left office, including an unrelated court battle with the Jan. 6 commission.

Some of the documents were returned in January 2022 and the news became public in February of this year.

In early June, four senior DOJ officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago to talk to the former president’s lawyers about the documents.

Jay Bratt, chief of the DOJ’s counterintelligence and export control division, was reportedly among the group that sat down with Trump’s lawyers.

Trump’s team showed government officials where Trump stored documents — in a basement room.

Investigators reportedly noted that some of the files there were marked as classified.

At one point, the former president himself reportedly stopped to say hello and “chat” before leaving again, CNN reported.

Days after the investigators’ visit, they reportedly sent a letter to Trump staff asking them to secure the room where they saw the documents being stored.

Rescuers then locked the area with a padlock, CNN said.

It’s unclear what happened between June and this week to make the FBI decide to forcibly reclaim the documents.

The ex-president was at the Trump Tower in New York City at the time.

FBI agents with search warrants raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida Monday morning

Anti-media and pro-Trump protesters line up on Mar A Lago waterfront Monday night

Trump supporters gathered in front of Mar-a-Lago . Monday night

His son Eric Trump told Fox News that he informed his father about the raid.

The former president claimed he was the victim of political persecution in a statement revealing the unannounced search to the public.

“These are dark times for our nation as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said through his Save America PAC. ,’ he said.

“I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people and really delivered for our country like we’ve never seen before.

The establishment hated it.

“Now that they see my approved candidates win big wins and see my dominance in all polls, they are once again trying to stop me and the Republican Party.

“The lawlessness, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped.”