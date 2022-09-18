Trump’s approval rating down to 16-month low while midterm voters are split on Congress: New poll

<!–

Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest point since April 2021, a new poll on Sunday suggests, just days after the ex-president announced two new campaign events for candidates he supported in the midterm elections.

The tides appear to be shifting there too, the NBC News poll suggests, with Republicans and Democrats now locked into Congressional preferences after months of GOP dominance.

Trump is fresh off one of his signature Make America Great Again rallies on Saturday night. He was in Youngstown, Ohio, defeating Senate candidate JD Vance and three hopeful candidates for the United States House of Representatives.

But Sunday’s NBC News poll suggests its appeal could fade across the country, despite a recent surge in support seen in other investigations since the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

Thirty-four percent of respondents said they view Trump positively, while 54 percent said the opposite.

In a nod to his divisive nature, the two largest shares of voters said they rate him “very” negatively and “very” positively at 46 and 20 percent respectively.

It comes on the heels of the former president announcing two more rallies in the next two weeks, signaling an uptick in his campaign appearances.

This Friday, Trump will be in North Carolina, where his endorsement House Rep. Ted Budd shot to victory in a controversial GOP Senate primary.

He will be in Michigan the following week, where Trump has targeted incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer with support for political commentator-turned-node Tudor Dixon.

And with yesterday’s event in Ohio, Trump will have held three meetings in three weeks.

His arch-rival, President Joe Biden, has also returned to the campaign trail with a fit of enthusiasm.

After months of dismal ratings, the Democratic commander in chief even saw an increase in his job approval in NBC’s Sunday poll.

The latest poll shows he is supported by 45 percent of voters, up slightly from 42 percent in the previous two polls in August and May.

Like Trump, however, Biden is also generally underwater — his job disapproval rating is 52 percent.

Sunday’s poll also appears to be reviewing forecasts of a decisive “red wave” in Congress this year, as widely expected halfway through a president’s first term.

In August, Republicans showed the one percent preference, but now both parties are stuck at 46 percent each.

Only eight percent said they were unsure — indicating that margins in the House and Senate could be close.

It was distributed along the same lines in May.

Overall, though, voters aren’t getting excited about Democrats because of a significant shift in outlook on the country.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, a significant share but a slight drop from 74 percent in August.

Of those who said it was on the wrong track, the vast majority attributed it to the state of the economy — amid lingering warnings of an impending recession.

Forty-one percent chose the economy and inflation as the main problem facing the country, of those who said it was on the wrong track. The second most, 16 percent, blamed political divisions.