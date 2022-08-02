Trump, Angry About 2020, Tries to Oust Robin Vos in Wisconsin
BURLINGTON, Wisconsin — After months of playing with Robin Vos, who as the chairman of the Wisconsin Assembly is the most powerful Republican in state politics, former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday approved Mr. of the state to decertify the results of the 2020 elections.
Mr. Trump backed Adam Steen, a largely unknown and underfunded far-right Republican who said he would aim to reclaim the state’s 10 electoral college votes from 2020 — a legal impossibility — and make sweeping changes to the state’s voting laws. the state.
Mr Steen’s far-right views are not limited to elections. He is against all abortions under all circumstances and he said in an interview Monday that he would try to make contraception illegal in Wisconsin.
“This goes much deeper than a political discussion. This is a moral issue,” he said. ‘You end a life for me. Yes, I would definitely ban contraception.”
In his endorsement message, Mr. Trump blamed Mr. Fox for blocking attempts to conduct a “full cyber forensic audit” of the 2020 election and said he had “refused to do anything to right the wrongs committed.” to put”.
“Speaker Vos had 17 years to prove to Wisconsin residents that he has their best interests in mind, but even in his own campaign efforts, Vos has tried to mislead his voters by sending mailings with a photo he took with me. — in an effort to trick voters into believing I am a Fox supporter, which I am not,” Trump said. “I don’t come close to support him.”
Mr. Steen, 38, runs on a platform displaying the former president’s election grievances. He said that if Mr. Vos, who has been Wisconsin’s speaker for ten years, would be removed from office, new leaders would be more susceptible to holding a decertification vote, which Mr. Vos has blocked because it is impossible to certify the results of a previous election.
“I would have voted to withdraw our voters because fraud destroys everything,” Mr Steen said in the interview on Monday, using a phrase common to the far right among those seeking to undo past election results. “If you look at the fact that we have an election with a lot of questions, I’d say, ‘Why, why?’ Can you tell me why Robin doesn’t want to look at it? I don’t know.”
Mr. Steen’s voting platform also includes limiting voting to a single day in personal areas. He said he would ban all absences and early voting, except for a limited number of active military personnel and elderly adults confined to their homes.
Mr. Vos did not respond to interview requests. His spokeswoman said he would not be available for comment until after the Aug. 9 primary in Wisconsin.