Trump, Angry About 2020, Tries to Oust Robin Vos in Wisconsin

BURLINGTON, Wisconsin — After months of playing with Robin Vos, who as the chairman of the Wisconsin Assembly is the most powerful Republican in state politics, former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday approved Mr. of the state to decertify the results of the 2020 elections.

Mr. Trump backed Adam Steen, a largely unknown and underfunded far-right Republican who said he would aim to reclaim the state’s 10 electoral college votes from 2020 — a legal impossibility — and make sweeping changes to the state’s voting laws. the state.

Mr Steen’s far-right views are not limited to elections. He is against all abortions under all circumstances and he said in an interview Monday that he would try to make contraception illegal in Wisconsin.