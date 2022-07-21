Trump aides say the president was watching TV as rioters attacked the Capitol

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger shared a preview of the primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee on Thursday.

“What was he doing while the Capitol was under siege? See for yourself,” Kinzinger tweeted, sharing a video. ‘Donald Trump is a disgrace to America.”

The video shows four officials serving in Trump’s White House confirming that the then-president was watching television while the US Capitol was attacked.

“As far as I can remember, he was always in the dining room,” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in her statement.

She had been asked by committee interviews if she remembered Trump moving into the Oval Office or the Situation Room as the attack got worse.

The video then goes to General Keith Kellogg, Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, who is asked about conversations Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had in the dining room when Kellogg was present.

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone answered ‘yes’ when asked if the television that former President Donald Trump was watching on Jan. 6 showed the violence at the Capitol

From the left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Staff Advisor Dan George, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., President Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice President Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Staff Advisor Candyce Phoenix, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., sit on the dais as the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

“I think they were really just watching TV,” Kellogg recalled.

White House aide Molly Michael is then shown saying, “I understand he was watching television.”

Footage was then shown of White House attorney Pat Cipollone, where he was asked if the TV Trump was watching in the White House dining room showed the violence.

‘Yes,’ replied Cipollone.

The Jan. 6 primetime House selection committee hearing is expected to be its last this summer.

The hearing will focus on what Trump did — or didn’t do — as the Capitol was attacked by masses of supporters.

Commissioners called it the ‘187-minute hearing’ The Washington Post reported on Wednesdaybecause that was the amount of time that passed between Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, in which he urged a MAGA crowd to march to the Capitol, and his lukewarm call for rioters to go home on January 6.

Matthew Pottinger (right), former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews (left), a former press officer, are expected to testify during the Jan. 6 primetime commission hearing.

“The president didn’t tell his supporters to leave the Capitol and go home until 4:17 p.m.,” a committee member told the paper. “We’re going to remind people that nothing was done in the White House.”

The Post also reported that the commission would likely show videotapes of a video message Trump recorded the day after the attack, as he struggles to condemn the violence.

He only denounced the attack after aides told him members of his own cabinet were discussing the 25th Amendment to remove him from office with less than two weeks left in his term.

Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger will testify in person on Thursday evening.

Both aides resigned after the events of January 6 and are expected to testify as to why they made the decision to quit.

Jan 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson will attend the hearing remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.