Trump accuses FBI of breaking lock THEY asked him to install on Mar-a-Lago room where files were

Donald Trump appeared on Wednesday to confirm a June meeting in Mar-a-Lago between Justice Department officials and his legal team, which preceded Monday’s FBI bombing of the ex-president’s property.

Federal officials have unannounced searched the former commander in chief’s private home in Palm Beach, Florida for documents sought by the National Archives, his son Eric Trump said this week.

It comes amid a new Newsweek report that an FBI informant within the circle of the ex-president tipped off the FBI about what classified documents Trump had and where.

Trump was furious in a recent post on his Truth Social app that federal agents had broken a padlock they allegedly asked him to put in the room where the documents were kept.

“In early June, the DOJ and FBI asked my legal representatives to put an extra lock on the door to where boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago — we agreed on that,” the ex-president wrote.

They were shown the secure area and the boxes themselves. Then on Monday, without notice or warning, an army of agents broke into Mar-a-Lago, went to the same storage facility, and ripped open the lock they’d asked to install.

He finished: ‘A surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while the country is going to HELL!’

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration said it had removed 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago, about 12 months after Trump left office. Some of those files were apparently labeled “classified.”

Former US President Donald Trump exits Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City

It was after his statement that Trump appeared to confirm an earlier CNN report that Justice Department officials inquired about the documents personally seized by the FBI in Mar-a-Lago in June.

The National Archives had asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the ex-president may have mishandled top-secret documents, it was reported in May.

Trump’s social media outcry appears to corroborate an account published Tuesday in CNN detailing the months-long back and forth between the National Archives and Trump’s lawyers over recovering files they believed were still in his possession.

Four senior DOJ officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago in early June to talk to the former president’s lawyers about the documents, CNN reported the day after the FBI raid.

Jay Bratt, chief of the DOJ’s counterintelligence and export control division, was reportedly among the group that sat down with Trump’s lawyers.

Trump’s team had also shown government officials where Trump was storing documents. Investigators reportedly noted that some of the files there were marked as classified.

At one point, the former president himself reportedly stopped to say hello and chat before leaving again.

Days after the investigators’ visit, they reportedly sent a letter to Trump staff on June 8 asking them to secure the room where they saw the documents being stored.

It was then that the padlock was allegedly placed on the door.

Trump’s club in Palm Beach, Florida was robbed on Monday while he was in New York City

But Newsweek’s report claims the FBI was instead tipped off by an informant about the files.

The informant also reportedly helped the FBI time the raid for when Trump was gone to avoid giving him the chance to use it as a political opportunity.

A government source told the outlet that officers were trying to “avoid any media frenzy” with the unannounced search.

“So while everything made bureaucratic sense and the FBI feared the documents would be destroyed, they also created exactly the firestorm they were trying to avoid by ignoring the consequences,” the person reportedly said.

Trump chimed in on Truth Social just as he was wrapping up an interview with prosecutors from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office.

The former president previously bragged about invoking the Fifth Amendment during his statement — despite suggesting years ago that it’s something people guilty of crimes do.

James’s office confirmed Trump’s statement in an emailed statement and that he was invoking his right to self-incrimination.

Attorney General Letitia James took part in Mr Trump’s statement calling for his Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office said.

Attorney General James will pursue the facts and the law wherever they lead. Our investigation continues.’

New York prosecutors are investigating whether to bring civil charges against the former president and the Trump organization for allegedly using fraudulent financial statements to obtain favorable deals and tax rates.

His two oldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, also spoke to James’ team in recent weeks. Neither of them hid behind the Fifth Amendment.