Trump 2024 campaign adviser tells reporter ‘magic is gone’

An adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has admitted “the magic is gone” as Trump spends the day after Christmas criticizing Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump criticized McConnell on Monday for his role in helping pass a bipartisan $1.7 trillion ‘omnibus’ spending bill to keep federal government agencies and the military funded through September 2023.

Olivia Nuzzi, a writer for New York Magazine who has profiled Trump in the past and penned his lead piece on his 2024 campaign, has said that even his key allies have grown cynical.

The unnamed adviser said: ‘It’s not there. In this business, you can have it and have it so hot and it can happen overnight and be gone and you can’t get it back. I think we’re seeing that it’s gone. The magic is gone,’

The source cited the likes of Seb Gorka and Devin Nunes as “D-list” stars showing that “we’ve got a problem.”

nuzzi said CNN Monday: ‘That was an adviser who spoke to me saying the magic was gone and this person wasn’t sure Trump could get it back. That’s kind of the hard thing about a campaign that’s really about a personality. Even if it were to work with common sense, would it really matter if the personality it was built around isn’t really on its game?’

He went on to further suggest that, based on his report for the New York Magazine piece, that the ‘mojo’ of Trump is gone.

In his profile, Nuzzi said Trump seemed uncomfortable with the phrase “ruled by” and stressed that he didn’t like the idea of ​​being ruled by someone else.

“Well, I live in Florida,” he said, “but you know, when you say ‘ruled by’ him…” Trump seemed to flinch.

Nuzzi has described the campaign for president as a “sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, basically faked bid for re-election.”

Trump, 76, appears to be living almost in seclusion, except that he occasionally appears before adoring guests at Mar a Lago just six weeks after his 2024 campaign was announced.

Donald Trump, 76, has appeared in a lengthy profile portraying him as “sad, lonely, thirsty” in what is a “pretense of running for re-election”.

Nuzzi noted that he has an obsession with the 1950 film Sunset Boulevard, a film about a fading star desperate to retain past glory, but he also seems to take credit for DeSantis’ success.

Trump shared a story about how DeSantis sought his endorsement during his gubernatorial campaign.

“I’ve always gotten along with him,” Trump said, noting that he had been “losing by a tremendous margin” when he “came up and asked me for my endorsement.”

Yet in his most recent campaign for governor, DeSantis did not visit Trump and still won by a wide margin.

Trump also criticized established politicians within the Republican Party, claiming they had driven the party into the wilderness before its upset victories in the 2016 primary and general elections.

Trump believes that the party did not fully appreciate his contributions and only won because of his popularity. He said he doesn’t think anyone can beat him in a primary and that his announcement for his third presidential campaign was considered a success.

On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Trump “diminished” and said he deserved the blame for the GOP’s poor performance in November.

McConnell said Trump’s candidates in the midterms contributed to the idea that the Republican Party is “kind of nasty and prone to chaos.”

“This is what I think has changed: I think the political influence of the former president has diminished. We can do a better job with less potential interference. The former president may have other things to do,’ McConnell told nbc news suggesting that Trump should not interfere during the 2024 primaries.

The former president dusted off an old favorite nickname of his for McConnell, calling him “old crow,” while saying Democrats “must have something” about the Kentucky lawmaker after he was one of 18 Senate Republicans who voted for him. the invoice.

He had stopped using the nickname for a while after McConnell said “Old Crow” was his favorite brand of Kentucky bourbon, and even once gifted bottles to him in veiled scorn at Trump’s taunts.

Trump made his thoughts on the spending bill clear, calling it “sinister” and saying it would not have passed under his administration.

He also hurled a racist slur he had previously delivered at McConnell’s wife, his own former Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao.

“Marxist Democrats must have something really big on Mitch McConnell to get him and some of his Republican Senator friends to pass the horrendous OMINOUS “All Democrats, Until the End” bill, Trump wrote on his Truth Social app.

Gives border security to other countries, but ZERO $ to the US, fully funds the corrupt “Justice” Department, the FBI (who rigged the Presidential Election!), and even the special “Attorney” who hates Trump . It is also a massive gift and capitulation to CHINA, which makes COCO CHOW so happy!

Donald Trump joined conservative Republicans in criticizing Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for working with Democrats on a bipartisan spending bill.

The former president hurled insults at McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao

He wrote in a follow-up post: “If the old crow waited just 10 days, the Republican majority in the House could have made the ‘Ominous’ bill MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER.”

“Just another win for the Democrats, Mitch, that wouldn’t have happened if ‘Trump’ was President!” Trump concluded.

A pair of Republican senators strongly denounced McConnell on Sunday for his handling of the $1.7 trillion bill.

The financing package includes fiscal victories for both parties. Many on the right who voted in favor made it clear that it was not the fiscal agenda they preferred, but they believed it was necessary for the military and other critical aspects of government to run smoothly.

But talks about the priority of federal spending have divided the Republican Party. Many on the right have opposed working with the Democrats on where the government will spend the money next year.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (seen showing off his University of Louisville sweater on the way to the Senate on December 22) has been facing pushback from conservatives inside his conference on the bipartisan spending deal.

McConnell said of the bill earlier this month: “This is an impressive result for the Republican negotiators, and more importantly, it’s the result our country needs.”

‘To continue helping Ukraine and our other friends; keep innovating and surpassing Russia and China; and keep our brave men and women in uniform equipped with the best training, tools and technologies the world has ever seen,’ she said.

The bill includes more defense spending than President Joe Biden had originally requested, including $45 billion in aid to Ukraine to defend against invasion by Russia.

But on Sunday, Johnson likened the GOP’s celebrations of bus defense dollars to “a football team that just lost the game 60-nil, and they kick a field goal in the final seconds, and they say the field goal was a great win.”

“We just got our you-know-what delivered,” Johnson said.

‘Over the past two years, the Democrats have spent trillions of dollars. Now there’s no doubt about it: His excess partisan spending caused inflation. The Republicans are not helping matters by voting for more deficit spending.’