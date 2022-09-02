Truly terrifying! Couple discover creepy hidden room behind a bathroom wall in their new home

<!–

A couple discovered a truly terrifying secret while exploring new property they’d just bought in East Sussex – so frightening it was considered a horror movie set.

Husband and wife Steven, 54, and Carolyn Sparks, 42, discovered a secret room behind a bathroom wall during a contractor’s search in a Brighton property that contained only a single iron bed.

The couple needed detailed plans to renovate the property and it was during the investigation that Steven and the architect found the door to the secret room.

But when the architect went in to measure the basement, he forgot to mention the creepy single bed that was still inside.

Husband and wife Steven, 54, and Carolyn Sparks, 42, (pictured) discovered a secret room behind a bathroom wall

It wasn’t until the pair went back inside to explore with torches in hand that they made the terrifying discovery.

Images show the single iron bed occupying the width of part of the room, with exposed floors and walls and pipes surrounding it.

There were also disused boxes stacked high in a corner of the room.

The room was part of the original Victorian house and was used to store coal. The images show an access hole outside where the coal would have been poured.

After the property has been renovated, the basement will only be accessible from the hallway, but only to ensure access to the plumbing in an emergency.

In another twist, the room was considered the subject of a horror movie.

Carolyn, who filmed the discovery, explained that her daughter was considering the room for a horror film shoot for a school assignment.

The basement became a contender for the set, but due to the fact that she hates spiders, the bed stayed and the movie never got there.

Speaking of the unusual discovery, Carolyn said: ‘We discovered there was a basement in the building after we bought the property. It wasn’t on the officers’ records, and we didn’t see it when we looked at the property.

‘It’s easy to overlook as it’s accessed via a small toilet, so not really a room you’d go in and look into in detail.

“I thought it would be funny to film because we could only see cobwebs and I said it would feel creepy.

‘We didn’t expect to find a single iron bed, so it was definitely a bit freaky!

“That situation alone, let alone finding a cot down there, only made the situation worse.”