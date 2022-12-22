True Detective: Night Country: First look at Jodie Foster in the fourth season of HBO Max’s drama

HBO Max has aired a first look at Jodie Foster in the new season of the crime series True Detective: Night Country, due out in 2023.

The actress, 60, is taking on the role of Detective Liz Danvers in the upcoming fourth season of the HBO anthology series True Detective.

And the teaser clip certainly teases the drama to come as Jodie is heard saying, “I’m working on this case.” These men disappeared 48 hours ago.’

Amid short snippets from other upcoming releases on the channel, Jodie is seen drenched in rain as she searches in the dark with a flashlight.

While her co-star Kali Reis, who stars as Detective Evangeline Navarro, is seen making an arrest, with another clip showing her watching Jodie in a nighttime scene.

Another teaser from the series also shows Jodie and her police colleagues pointing a gun at a man who looks tense.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal a plot just yet, it does give fans a taste of what’s to come.

True Detective: Night Country follows Detective Danvers and Evangeline Navarro as they investigate the disappearance of six men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

The synopsis adds, “The pair will have to face the darkness they carry within themselves and dig into the ghostly truths buried beneath the eternal ice.”

John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett and Anna Lambe also star in the series.

Academy Award winner Jodie will also serve as an executive producer on the series to be written and directed by Issa López.

The role marks Jodie’s first major television role as an adult. She last had a starring role on television in 1975, when she was just a teenager.

The first three seasons of True Detective were released between 2014 and 2019 and featured a number of superstar actors and actresses.

The show’s first appearance followed Louisiana State Police Detectives Rustin “Rust” Cohle and Martin “Marty” Hart, played by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, respectively, as they investigated a series of cold cases.

Season 2 followed an investigation into the death of a corrupt city manager by Detective Raymond Velcoro, played by Colin Farrell, and Sergeant Antigone ‘Ani’ Bezzerides, played by Rachel McAdams.

The show’s third and most recent season, released in 2019, centered on a pair of detectives in the Ozarks investigating the disappearance of two children.

Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali and Public Enemies actor Stephen Dorff starred as the two detectives.

The third batch of episodes was hailed as a return to form for the programme, with critics praising both the writing and the cast’s performances.

The program’s cast and crew were also nominated for numerous awards following its third season premiere.

True Detective: Night Country currently has no release date.