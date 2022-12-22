True crime junkies flock to Idaho murder house where four students were killed

The home where four University of Idaho students were murdered has become a horrific tourist attraction as true crime junkies flock to the quaint town.

Visitors constantly drop by to glimpse the home in Moscow, Idaho, where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, both 21, their roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were murdered on Nov. 13 .

On Sunday morning, Amanda Padgett and her daughter drove past the house in their station wagon, loaded with the family’s luggage. They were on their way home to Spokane, Washington, after spending the weekend in Moscow attending a Christmas celebration for her softball team.

They had listened to true crime podcasts about the gruesome stabbings and read about them in the news.

“We’re just curious,” she said from behind the wheel of her car. “It’s shocking,” she said of the crime. “It’s just more real to see for yourself.”

But no one knows what will happen to the off-campus house in the unsolved case. Will it be demolished and rebuilt? Turned into a memorial to the co-eds? Or cleaned up and rented out again next semester?

Moscow Police, along with the FBI, continue the ongoing investigation into the deaths of four Idaho University Students

Co-owners of the Idaho murder house, Dan Estey (left) and Scott Perky, who both live in Colorado, must now decide whether to demolish it, turn it into a memorial, or clean it up and re-let it

The two men on record as the property’s most recent owners, Scott Perky and Daniel Estey, remain mothers. Repeated attempts to reach the owners were unsuccessful and Estey told a neighbor not to speak if approached by journalists.

A private security firm has been contracted by investigators to watch the house at 1122 King Road and police tape surrounds the perimeter of the property.

Festive lights are still lit at night outside the room on the third floor where two of the students lost their lives at the hands of a vicious killer.

Police have completed their forensic investigation of the murder scene, taking blood, hair and fingerprint samples, taking photographs and bagging other items that may contain a piece of DNA leading to the killer. The belongings of the four students were boxed and removed from the house.

The students were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of November 13 in an unsolved case that has gripped the country, putting pressure on local police to solve the crime.

The investigation, which involved not only local law enforcement, but also 48 FBI agents and 28 Idaho State Police personnel, was slow.

The only clue shared with the public is a white Hyundai Elantra, built between 2011 and 2013, seen in the area at the time of the murders. Detectives are looking for the driver and any passengers who they believe have crucial information about the gruesome crime.

But the house is the remaining physical manifestation of the quadruple stabbing and begins to attract true crime buffs with a morbid fascination and belief that they can solve the crime.

Padgett’s daughter, whom she preferred not to name, wanted to see the house.

“My daughter wanted to see it because she’s in high school and will be in college next year,” Padgett said.

“I wonder if it’s a Ted Bundy type or a student,” she said, considering several theories.

Padgett addressed the challenges the owners face in renting out the property in the future.

“I wouldn’t want my daughter around here,” Padgett said.

As true crime thrives in the popular imagination, fans are beginning to flock to sites across the country that are notable for one thing only: the violent atrocities that have taken place behind their walls.

Serial killer Ted Bundy’s home in Salt Lake City from 1974 to 1975 has become a tourist attraction.

The Morbid Tourism website is dedicated to locations such as the house in Moscow.

“Articles, podcasts and photos, while valuable, cannot possibly promote the same connection as location,” said Jewls Krueger, who runs the website. “If understanding this life and this world is the goal, then location is the channel.”

She said that in real life, trekking to these locations honors the dead.

The Krueger website allows crime buffs to look up the locations of mass murders, kidnappings, and shootings.

She said on her webpage that she started the site in honor of Courtney Sconce, a 12-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Kaylee and Madison’s bodies were found on the top floor of the house. Ethan and Xana were found in a bedroom on the second floor. Survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke slept on the first floor

Krueger, who was 11 when the crime took place, said people had dedicated the corner of the street where Sconce was last seen as “Courtney’s Corner.”

“I think about that angle a lot. Although I no longer live in Rancho Cordova, I make an effort to drive by Courtney’s Corner every time I’m in town. Usually there is still a candle or ribbon left by someone who still remembers what happened, but the piles of teddy bears are long gone.

“I wonder if people remember what happened here? Do people who moved into the area know of Courtney long after the news reports stopped airing?’ she wrote on her website. “They should — Courtney deserves to be remembered and people should know about her corner.”

Other Idaho locations that can be found on the Morbid Tourism website include Ruby Ridge, where doomsday prepper Randy Weaver and his family had a fatal run-in with federal police, and the Coeur D’Alene home of the Wolf Lodge Murders, where three members of a family were murdered by serial sex offender Joseph Duncan III, who also kidnapped an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy from their home.

The boy was eventually killed as well.

The Wolfe Lodge property was purchased by the State of Idaho for wetland conservation and the house was demolished.

The police piled up any personal items they no longer need as evidence and transported them in a U-Haul driven by the police chief himself

Authorities say DNA may have been present on several surfaces at the scene, and forensic teams are now working to search specimens through state and local databases

In Villisca, Iowa, two and a half hours north of Kansas City, a two-story home has become a mecca for crime buffs and fans of paranormal activity. There JB Moore, his wife and six children were murdered with an ax in their bed on June 10, 1912. The crime is still unsolved 110 years later.

The home’s owners have turned it into a tourist attraction and it is now listed on the Iowa Register of Historic Places. For $428 per night, six people can sleep in their sleeping bags in the house.

“I don’t know why people come,” said Martha Linn, the home’s owner. “If it was just strange people with tattoos and piercings that would be one thing, but it’s not. They are doctors, lawyers, teachers, students. I’ve got a bunch of nurses who’ve come. There’s a social studies school in Nebraska that studies crime and then comes to stay.’

In Fall River, Massachusetts, the house where Lizzie Borden killed her parents with an ax in 1892 is now a bed and breakfast.

Padgett, who had just driven by to see the house where the crime took place, said she hoped the Moscow house would become a memorial, not a tourist destination.

“Uh,” she said. “That seems quite vulgar.”