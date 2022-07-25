Truckie who killed four cops in disastrous crash says that his 22 year jail sentence is ‘too big’

A truck driver who killed four police officers in an accident on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway says his 22-year prison sentence is too long.

Mohinder Singh, 49, was sleep deprived and full of drugs when he drove into a service lane and crashed a 19-ton trailer into Victoria Police officers, who had pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey for speeding.

Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Officers Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed in the April 2020 crash.

Singh was sentenced to 22 years in prison last year after pleading guilty to four counts of driving to death and drug trafficking charges.

He must serve 18-and-a-half years before being eligible for parole.

Singh (pictured) was tired and drugged when he crashed and killed four officers on a Melbourne highway in 2020 and has appealed his sentence

Singh appeared Monday through a video link from prison in Victoria’s Court of Appeal. His lawyer Peter Morrissey argued that the length of the sentence was “manifestly excessive” and the non-parole too long.

Families of the four deceased police officers attended the hearing.

Morrissey said the conviction of Supreme Court Justice Paul Coghlan does not give enough weight to Singh’s admission of guilt, nor to his remorse, mental disorders and rehabilitation prospects.

“In this case, there were very powerful mitigating factors,” he told the court.

“The original sentences were too big.”

Constable Lynette Taylor (center right), Senior Constable Kevin King (far left) and Officers Glen Humphris (center left) and Josh Prestney (far right) were killed in the crash

Singh’s decision to drive the truck came when he was in a “remarkably fragile state” of drug-induced psychosis, he said.

“He was haunted by the idea that he was being supernaturally haunted by witches,” Morrissey said.

However, Justice Terry Forrest said the crash was not caused because he saw a witch, but because he fell asleep and was unable to drive the truck due to his drug use.

Mr Morrissey agreed, but said Singh’s mental illness and drug problems mitigated his moral guilt.

The court took into account Singh’s admission of guilt and said his drug caused the crash directly

Prosecutors rejected the grounds of the appeal, arguing that the sentence and non-parole were within the reach of Justice Coghlan’s openness to such serious offenses.

Crown attorney Brendan Kissane said the judge dismissed Mr. Singh’s admission of guilt gave sufficient weight and found no connection between his mental capacity and the offence.

“His Honor, who has done his best, has imposed this sentence and this court should not interfere,” he said.

Appeals Court President Karin Emerton and Judges Forrest and Emilios Kyrou reserved their decision on the appeal.