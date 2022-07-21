Truckers’ protests over a labor law shut Oakland’s port.

Most operations at the Port of Oakland, a major freight hub on the West Coast, were shut down on Thursday as a convoy of truck drivers protested a California labor law for the fourth day. The disruption threatened to further clog a global supply chain already hampered by delays.

The truckers, mostly independent owners and operators, are demonstrating against Assembly Bill 5, a law passed in 2019 that requires gig workers in various industries to be classified as workers with benefits, including minimum wage and overtime.

Since Monday, parked semi-trucks have clogged the passageways to the Port of Oakland, while truck drivers Gov. Calling Gavin Newsom to allay their concerns. Along with a coalition of trade groups, the truck drivers want Mr Newsom to issue an executive order to delay the application of the 2019 law to their workplaces and bring workers and industry to the table to negotiate a road forward.