Truckers’ protests over a labor law shut Oakland’s port.
Most operations at the Port of Oakland, a major freight hub on the West Coast, were shut down on Thursday as a convoy of truck drivers protested a California labor law for the fourth day. The disruption threatened to further clog a global supply chain already hampered by delays.
The truckers, mostly independent owners and operators, are demonstrating against Assembly Bill 5, a law passed in 2019 that requires gig workers in various industries to be classified as workers with benefits, including minimum wage and overtime.
Since Monday, parked semi-trucks have clogged the passageways to the Port of Oakland, while truck drivers Gov. Calling Gavin Newsom to allay their concerns. Along with a coalition of trade groups, the truck drivers want Mr Newsom to issue an executive order to delay the application of the 2019 law to their workplaces and bring workers and industry to the table to negotiate a road forward.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this article.
Last week, smaller protests were staged in the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
In a statement, Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland, said he understands the expressions of frustration but warned of more delays around the ports.
“Prolonged cessation of port operations in California for any reason will harm all companies operating in the ports and cause California ports to lose further market share relative to competing ports,” he said.
When Mr. Newsom signed the bill, it was immediately reprimanded by companies like Uber and Lyft, whose leaders claimed the law would change their businesses so drastically it could destroy them.
The state law codified a 2018 California Supreme Court ruling that, among other things, stated that people should be classified as employees if their work was a regular part of a company’s operations.
Both Uber and Lyft, along with DoorDash, quickly lobbied for a ballot measure that would allow gig economy companies to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors.
California voters passed the measure, Proposition 22, in 2020, but last year a California Superior Court judge ruled it unconstitutional. Uber and Lyft quickly appealed and are exempt from meeting Assembly Bill 5 while the court proceedings are underway.
But that was not the case for the truck drivers. In June, the US Supreme Court refused to appeal to California truck drivers, who are considered employees of the truck companies they do business with under the new law.
Nearly 70,000 California truck drivers work as independent owners and operators, transporting goods from ports to distribution warehouses. They argue that if Assembly Bill 5 is applied to them, they will have to find jobs with individual transportation companies or get licenses and insurance to operate as small businesses, increasing their out-of-pocket costs.
Matt Schrap, chief executive of the Harbor Trucking Association, a trade group for transportation companies serving West Coast ports, said the “frustration is that there is no way for people to become independent.”
“That frustration boils over into action,” said Mr Schrap.
Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, a former state legislator who was an architect of labor law, said trucking companies aren’t outspoken with drivers.
“These trucking companies have a business model that misclassifies employees,” said Ms. Gonzalez Fletcher, who is about to take over as the head of the California Labor Federation. “The way they have been operating is illegal.”
The truck drivers’ protests come as the International Longshore and Warehouse Union enters contract negotiations with the Pacific Maritime Association, which represents shipping terminals in 29 ports from San Diego to Seattle. Delays among unionized dock workers could lead to global delays for a supply chain already bleeding from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China.
On Thursday, German Ochoa, a truck driver who lives in Oakland, arrived at the docks, as he had done every day this week.
With semi-truck horns blaring in the background, Mr. Ochoa said on the phone that he was standing shoulder to shoulder with other truck drivers. Some were holding poster boards that read: “Take down AB 5!!!” and “AB 5 must go!” he said.
“This takes away my independence,” said Mr. Ochoa. “It’s my right to be an independent driver.”