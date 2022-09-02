Truck derails Melbourne CBD tram, stopping services between Brunswick Rd and Queen Victoria Market

<!–

Two people were rushed to hospital after a cement truck derailed a tram with 30 people on board.

Emergency services were called to the intersection between Elizabeth and A’Beckett streets in Melbourne’s CBD around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The cement truck is known to have collided with the side of the tram, derailing it.

The truck driver, a man in his 40s and a tram passenger, a man in his 80s, were taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both are in stable condition.

Police and firefighters were still on site Friday afternoon to investigate the accident.

Tram lines 19 and 59 will not stop between Brunswick Rd and Queen Victoria Market until the crash has been resolved.

Police are still investigating the crash and tram services do not stop between Brunswick Rd and Queen Victoria Market