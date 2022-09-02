WhatsNew2Day
Truck derails Melbourne CBD tram, stopping services between Brunswick Rd and Queen Victoria Market

Australia
By Jacky

Melbourne tram derails after collision with concrete truck carrying 30 people – two injured are taken to hospital

  • A cement truck derailed a Melbourne CBD tram with 30 people on board
  • A man in his 40s and a man in his 80s have been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital
  • Emergency services called at 10:45 AM to Elizabeth and A’Beckett . intersection
  • Trams 19 and 59 do not stop between Brunswick Rd and Queen Victoria Market

By Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:16, September 2, 2022 | Updated: 04:18, September 2, 2022

Two people were rushed to hospital after a cement truck derailed a tram with 30 people on board.

Emergency services were called to the intersection between Elizabeth and A’Beckett streets in Melbourne’s CBD around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The cement truck is known to have collided with the side of the tram, derailing it.

The truck driver, a man in his 40s and a tram passenger, a man in his 80s, were taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both are in stable condition.

Police and firefighters were still on site Friday afternoon to investigate the accident.

Tram lines 19 and 59 will not stop between Brunswick Rd and Queen Victoria Market until the crash has been resolved.

