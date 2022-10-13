Truck damages THREE parked cars as driver squeezes through narrow street gap in Red Hill, Brisbane

<!–

A lorry has damaged three cars as the driver navigated a narrow street before driving off, leaving onlookers horrified.

The low-key act was captured on camera on Scott St in Red Hill, Brisbane on Monday before being uploaded to social media by a mover in the area.

The footage showed a lorry slowly pushing its way through two lines of parked cars on either side of the street, leaving one car ‘completely torn apart’.

Images of a Hyundai Getz (pictured) and another blue car were posted in the video showing the extensive damage

The footage showed a truck slowly pushing its way through two lines of parked cars on either side of the narrow street

The mover, Chris Hayes, can be heard reacting in shock as the truck approaches the narrow passage between the vehicles.

“So shall we, they’re regretting it now,” Mr Hayes said.

Despite the tight space, the driver continued to crawl past, alongside a light blue Hyundai Getz, causing it to shake.

Gasps can be heard from onlookers in the street as the driver pushed past the cars.

When the truck then got out of the tight squeeze, it drove up the road without stopping to check the damage.

“Oh, he just hit that car … Oh wow, he just went for a run,” Mr Hayes said during the carnage. “What a piece of shit.”

“That’s why I didn’t want to go in here,” added the mover.

The shocking video was posted on social media (pictured) by a mover in the area

A woman appeared, throwing her hands up in disbelief as she walks towards Getz, who had various scratches and dents from the incident.

It is understood that she is the roommate of the car owner.

Photos of the car and another dark blue vehicle were posted in the video showing extensive damage.

Hyundai Getz owner Brooke Cooper told 7News it was the ‘second time in two days’ that something like this had happened.

She reported the registration plates to the police because of the damage to her ‘completely mangled’ car.

Queensland Police said it was investigating reports of the ‘hit and run’ and is urging anyone with information to contact authorities.