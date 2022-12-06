Troy Stolz grilled over tax returns in case against ClubsNSW

Former ClubsNSW compliance auditor Troy Stolz has been questioned over years of tax filings, amid his court claim that he was wrongly deemed a contractor when employed by the clubs’ main body to carry out audits against terrorism and money laundering.

Stolz, who has terminal cancer, sued ClubsNSW in Federal Court in 2020 seeking $1.9 million in defamation damages and additional payments for breaches of the Fair Work Act.

Troy Stolz leaves Federal Court in Sydney this week. Credit:edwina pickles

It argues that ClubsNSW engaged in a “smear campaign” against him when he resigned in 2019, sending a memo to the club’s directors and CEOs that suggested he may have infringed the trademark by registering trade names similar to those registered by ClubsNSW.

Stolz argues that he was also maligned when his former manager made three phone calls to his new boss in October 2019 and denigrated his job performance. ClubsNSW claims defenses of truth, contextual truth and qualified privilege.