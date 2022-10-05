Troy Mitchell Kempton jailed over $4million hidden meth in painting imported from Canada to Perth

<!–

A man who tried to smuggle more than four kilograms of ice hidden in a portrait frame from Canada to Australia has learned his fate.

Troy Mitchell Kempton, 39, of Perth was sentenced in the WA District Court this week after pleading guilty to attempting to possess a commercial quantity of an illegal drug, which was intercepted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police last October.

They found three vacuum-sealed bags packed with a white crystalline substance hidden in the frame of a painting, which tested positive for ice.

The Australian Federal Police were alerted and worked with Canadian authorities to deliver the package, minus the drugs, to the specified address in Embleton in Perth’s northeastern suburbs.

AFP officers later executed a search warrant at the home and found the substituted drugs hidden in a pillowcase buried in a garden bed.

Troy Mitchell Kempton (pictured) has been jailed over a foiled plot to import 4.1kg of ice

The substances hidden inside this painting (pictured) were discovered by the Canadian authorities

Other parts of the package, including the wooden back panel of the painting frame, were discarded behind bins.

Forensic investigations later discovered Kempton’s fingerprints on the packaging in which the substituted substance was found.

The 4.1 kg of ice that authorities intercepted was worth almost $4 million and is equivalent to 41,000 street deals.

Kempton potentially faced life behind bars after pleading guilty earlier this year.

He was instead sentenced to five and a half years in prison, where he will spend at least three and a half years before being eligible for parole.

The shipment of ice cream (pictured) packed inside the painting was worth nearly $4 million and equals 41,000 street deals

Troy Mitchell Kempton (pictured) will spend at least three and a half years behind bars

“Methamphetamine use causes enormous harm, not only to users but to the wider community,” AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Andrea Coleman said.

‘The cooperation between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the AFP stopped this methamphetamine from reaching West Australians and disrupted an international drug supply chain.

‘We also prevented those involved in the plot from profiting at the expense of the community and using the potential $4 million from street sales to fund other criminal enterprises.’