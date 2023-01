TROY, NY (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Tyrell O’Neill, 25, will also supervise for 10 years after release.

According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney, O’Neill forced himself on his victim without her consent. The victim testified that O’Neill put pressure on her throat and neck, causing her to lose consciousness. O’Neill was found guilty in June 2022.