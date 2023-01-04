Troy man is charged with attempted murder

BETHLEHEM, NY (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Bethlehem Police Department made an arrest in connection with a domestic incident that occurred on Feb. 15, 2022. Zereem N. Williams, 21, of Troy, is charged with attempted murder, criminal Use of a firearm, attempted assault and reckless endangerment.

According to the victim, she attempted to enter the area of ​​136 Kenwood Ave. around 7:00 p.m. on February 15. in Delmar, when Williams allegedly discharged a firearm at her vehicle. There were no injuries during the incident. No other information about this case has been released at this time.