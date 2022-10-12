Troy Aikman faces backlash after sexist ‘take the dresses off comment’ on Monday Night Football

<!–

Troy Aikman has been in trouble on social media after a controversial comment he made during the national broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer talked about a questionable rougher the passer call in the second quarter with Joe Buck.

Chiefs defending linesman Chris Jones fired Raider’s quarterback Derek Carr before landing on him and was flagged shortly after the game.

Troy Aikman: “My hope is the [NFL] The competition committee will look into this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we’ll take the dresses off.” pic.twitter.com/5DqdLJ8Ccx — Terrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

Derek Carr, of the Las Vegas Raiders, is fired by Chris Jones, of the Kansas City Chiefs, in the second quarter

Troy Aikman, pictured here in September 2021, was blasted on Twitter after his controversial comment about ESPN’s coverage of ‘Monday Night Football’

“I hope the game committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman told his colleague, emphasizing how the NFL handles defenders who are penalized for tackling quarterbacks.

Regardless of the controversy behind the call — as it happened a day after a similar decision penalized Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for a firing on Buccaneer’s quarterback Tom Brady — some NFL fans hailed Aikman on Twitter for his “sexist” euphemism.

“Troy Aikman really needs to find a non-feminine way to criticize the call other than ‘take off the dresses,'” one user tweeted.

And I say this as someone who heard this misogyny as a child normalized by coaches and got involved in it. Far past the time to end such sports talk,” he added.

“Did Troy Aikman really just say what I think he said? Did he really just say it’s time for the competition to ‘take off the dresses’?” a radio show host wrote online. ‘The 60s have called, they want their chauvinistic back. Seriously @ESPN… do better than that c**p.’

“I don’t feel like ‘taking off the dresses’ is the euphemism ESPN wants Troy Aikman to use when criticizing a weak preview of the passerby call,” shared another user.

NFL fans described the play-by-play announcer as “misogynistic” and “chauvinistic” on Twitter

“I’m catching up with MNF on NF+, and Troy Aikman is driving me crazy. Not just with the infamous dress commentary; but it’s weird to call quarterback protection ‘ridiculous’ in light of what’s been done to Tagovailoa (twice, in two consecutive games),” another person tweeted.

“I have to say, Troy Aikman, a man whose career ended prematurely due to multiple concussions that say the competition should take the dress off or whatever: safety, is [chef emoji] [kiss emoji]. I don’t care how bad the rough calls have been,” said one user, referring to the commentator’s decision to retire after playing for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years.

“Oh boy, Troy,” a Chicago sports columnist responded on Twitter. “Aikman says on MNF what coaches always say (or said) — that is, complaining about roughness is a feminine ‘dress’ thing.”

Troy Aikman’s clothing commentary on MNF was transphobic and cringing. Do better,” another Twitter user wrote.

Some other fans questioned the former Cowboys QB’s comment, linking it to a similar reason for his retiring in 2000, with one user calling Aikman’s comment “transphobic.”

Aikman has not yet spoken publicly about the resistance. The dubious call against Jones — the second in two days — nearly cost Kansas City in its 30-29 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs had just scored to narrow their deficit to 17-7 when Jones Raiders quarterback Derek Carr plucked from a deficit just before half-time. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on Carr while he also came up with the ball — replays showed he was clearly loose and Jones recovered nicely — but umpire Carl Cheffers threw a flag to rough up the passer.

“The quarterback is in the bag and he’s in a passing stance. He gets full protection from all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing stance,” Cheffers told a pool reporter after the game.

“My verdict was that the defender landed on him with his full body weight. The quarterback is protected from attacks with full body weight.”