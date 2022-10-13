Troubled ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, 62, faces cocaine charge

<!–

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with fifth-degree felony cocaine possession in the latest legal setback to face the disgraced former NFL player.

The 62-year-old was found unresponsive at a Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio, according to local police, who say they found a substance that was later proven to be cocaine.

According to court documents, Schlichter is due to return to a courtroom in Franklin County, Ohio, on Friday.

This file photo from Thursday, September 15, 2011, shows former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter, left, entering Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus. Now Schlichter has been charged with fifth-degree felony cocaine possession in latest legal setback to face disgraced former NFL player

Art Schlichter #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls a timeout during an NCAA football game against Stanford University played at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto on September 26, 1981

The former first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts was first suspended for one season over gambling allegations by NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1983. Schlichter was charged with placing “significant bets on at least 10 NFL games during the 1982 season.” and after the season’. according to Rozelle.

Since then, he has had problems with the authorities, mainly related to gambling or drug offences.

Schlichter admitted to gambling, although not on football, during his suspension, and was later released five games into the 1985 campaign amid further rumors that he had placed bets.

He went on to play in the Canadian Football and Arena Football leagues, leading the Detroit Drive to an Arena Bowl IV title in 1990 and winning MVP honors along the way.

Schlichter was released from federal prison last summer after serving a nine-year sentence for pleading guilty to bank fraud, bank fraud and filing a false tax return in a scheme to sell fraudulent college football tickets.

He was once one of the most promising quarterbacks in college football, scoring 7,547 yards and 50 touchdowns in 48 Ohio State games between 1978 and 1981. His college career included a Sports Illustrated Cover and victories in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

He was drafted by Baltimore with the fourth pick of the 1982 NFL Draft, but played only 13 games for the Colts, who moved to Indianapolis for the 1984 season.