Troubled AFL legend Ben Cousins reveals what he thinks of his ‘Prince of Perth’ nickname

Former West Coast great got the nickname at the height of his scandalous career

Troubled AFL star Ben Cousins ​​is candid about his nickname ‘Prince of Perth’ as ​​he launches a second limited edition clothing line in collaboration with an edgy streetwear brand.

In a TikTok video the label made to publicize the new range, Cousins ​​is asked what he thinks of the nickname he donned during the heyday of his controversial career.

“I try really hard not to think about it,” he laughs.

The first series dedicated to cousins ​​was released in October 2021 by Perth businessman Daniel Bradshaw (right) and was such a success that he released another series

The new range follows a successful release of Cousins ​​merchandise in October 2021.

Cousins ​​is a six-time Australian AFL star who played 270 games for the West Coast Eagles and Richmond.

He won the Brownlow Medal in 2005 and captained the West Coast Eagles from 2001 to 2005, taking the club’s best and fairest award four times.

The 44-year-old has often made headlines – often for the wrong reasons – but seems to be back on track after more than a decade battling alcohol and drug problems.

It was recently revealed that Susan Backshell, an immigration assistant and mental health counselor, had made it her mission to get cousins ​​back on their feet.

She first visited him in prison in 2020 with cousins ​​who told her he wanted to make amends and clean up his life.

Since Cousins ​​was released from custody in December, Ms. Backshell said she has never questioned his commitment to sobriety and improving his community.

Every time he expressed his desire to do better and become a better person, Mrs. Backshell had him write it down—a task meant to encourage cousins ​​to believe in themselves.

Getting back on the football field was also a dream for the former Brownlow medalist and something he has been able to achieve since his release.

With the Queens Park Bulldogs, Perth Metro Football League club Cousins ​​joined in May after a 10-year hiatus while battling drug addiction and spending time in prison. The AFL legend is simply known as ‘Cuz’.

And his star power was “sensational” to the club’s morale and attendance, according to President Ross White.

His presence has revitalized the local football club, which now attracts more than 1,000 visitors, when previously they were lucky enough to get 150 in a weekend.

All shirts and hoodies show artwork by Cousins ​​with a footy in hand and a crown on his head.