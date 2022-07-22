Troubled AFL great Ben Cousins reveals his surprising new TV gig

1996 – Makes AFL debut at West Coast and is named the Rising Star of the league

2001 – Appointed co-captain of the club’s West Coast at the age of 23. Next year the only captain

2002 – Breaks his arm falling down a flight of stairs at a nightclub months after meeting his teammate Daniel Kerr. has struck

2005 – (May) Being questioned by the police about association with identities in the underworld

– (September) Wins Brownlow Medal for best and fairest player in the AFL

Cousins ​​after the 2006 AFL Grand Final

2006 – (February) Swims across a river in Perth to escape a booze bus

– (September) Wins AFL Premier at the Eagles

– (December) Arrested after passing out outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino and held in custody for four hours

2007 – (March) Suspended by West Coast after missed practice

– (April) Goes to rehab in Malibu, California

– (October) Revealed that he visited fellow Eagles legend Chris Mainwaring twice on the night he died of a drug overdose

– (October) Arrested and charged with drug offences, later discharged

– (November) Finally fired by West Coast and banned from the AFL for a year

2008 – AFL re-registers cousins ​​and he is signed by Richmond

2010 – Says goodbye to the AFL and releases autobiography and documentary

Cousins ​​was charged with drug possession and refusing to take a drug test in 2007, but the charges were later dropped

2015 – Arrested three times before police led in a low speed chase

2016 – (June) Spotted erratic behavior and controlling traffic on a highway

– (October) In and out of court for drug offenses and violation of a restraining order imposed by his ex-partner

2018 – (January) paroled after only 10 months in prison

Fulfills a community support role with the West Coast Eagles – a requirement of his parole

– (May) Reports are coming in that he hasn’t been seen at the club for a month

The club confirms Cousins ​​told officials in April that he no longer wanted the job

– (August) Arrested and charged with drug possession and violating a restraining order

2019 – (February) $1,750 fine for possessing meth and hiding it in his anus while in prison

(March) pleads not guilty to 14 charges including violating a domestic restraining order and one count each of aggravated stalking and threatening harm, danger or harm

(April) Arrested in Perth and released on bail after eight months inside.

2020 – (March) Tell-all documentary Coming Clean goes on air – Cousins ​​talks about his meth addiction and time behind bars

(April) Arrested in Perth after allegedly being caught with 2.5 grams of methamphetamine sleeping next to his car

He has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine and being fined $1500.

He is also accused of aggravated stalking of his ex-partner, Maylea Tinecheff

(October) pleads not guilty to aggravated stalking and 20 counts of violating a restraining order for family violence involving his ex-partner

(November) Convicted of stalking his ex-partner but cleared of restraining order violations by a Perth court. Sentenced to seven months in prison, retroactive to April

He will be released from Hakea prison at the end of November

2021 – Returns to the football field and plays for the Queens Park Bulldogs in Perth’s Metro Football League