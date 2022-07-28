Trouble is coming for emerging markets beyond Sri Lanka

The writer is a senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at Kroll

Sri Lanka’s new leaders can be forgiven if they wish a recession in the US. Interest rate cuts in America and a weaker dollar could make it easier to meet the small Indian Ocean nation’s debt obligations. The crisis in Sri Lanka, with its deeply indebtedness, depleted foreign exchange reserves and little fuel and hope, suggests that emerging markets are in trouble and there is not much they can do about it.

Aspects of Sri Lanka’s default are specific to its plight. The former president cut value-added and income taxes in 2019, resulting in a loss of revenue of 2 percent of GDP. The country’s finances took an additional blow as Covid-19 devastated the tourism industry. And last year, an attempt to make Sri Lanka’s farms organic led to an official ban on chemical fertilizers. Rice production plummeted, forcing the government to use $450 million in foreign reserves for rice imports.

In many other respects, however, it is a familiar story for emerging markets. Assessing the economy in March, the IMF noted that Sri Lanka had budget deficits of more than 10 percent of GDP in 2020 and 2021, that government debt rose from 94 percent of GDP in 2019 to 119 percent in 2021 and that it had a significant foreign exchange deficit as a result of debt service payments and a large current account deficit. The IMF declared Sri Lanka’s national debt unsustainable, the biggest red card the lender can show.

The final blow came from external events, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Energy and food prices skyrocketed around the world. Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt two months later in May after choosing to use its remaining foreign reserves for basic commodities rather than paying creditors. Before the country officially defaulted, its leadership belatedly requested an IMF bailout.

But Sri Lanka will not be the last country to choose between subsidizing essentials and paying creditors.

Many low- and middle-income countries face high food and fuel costs. Energy prices, which were already rising before the Russian invasion, are expected to remain high. The UN Food Price Index rose 23.1 percent in the year to June.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF predicts that growth in emerging markets and emerging economies will decline from 6.8 percent in 2021 to 3.6 percent this year. Foreign demand for emerging countries will deteriorate before it gets better. The US and the eurozone are likely to enter recession by the end of 2023. China, heading for its lowest growth rate in decades (except 2020), is focusing its stimulus measures on technology and public services. These will be less import- and commodity-intensive than in previous recessions, with less potential for spillovers to other emerging economies.

As growth in emerging markets weakens, borrowing costs rise. As US prices escalated at the fastest rate in 40 years, the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates. This is pushing up borrowing costs around the world. It also drives the US dollar higher. This makes dollar-billed trades more expensive — driving inflation higher — and dollar-denominated debt more difficult to service.

Sri Lanka, like many emerging countries, has a lot of debt with China. The world’s largest bilateral creditor accounts for about 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s external debt. The World Bank estimates nearly 25 percent of the foreign debt of emerging and developing countries is owed to China, although only China knows for sure. So far, it has been reluctant to restructure anything.

The Common framework, an agreement whereby G20 countries, sovereign creditors of the so-called Paris Club and private creditors agree to the same terms of debt restructuring for a low-income country, has not yet yielded such agreements. Many hoped that the common framework would be extended to middle-income countries, but Sri Lanka suggests that won’t happen.

Outside of Sri Lanka, the list of developing countries that look vulnerable is long and varied. More than 20 emerging countries have foreign bond yields of more than 10 percent. Pakistan, Ghana, Egypt and Tunisia are all holding bailout talks with the IMF. For them, relief could come in the form of a downturn in the US, dampening energy demand, cutting global borrowing costs as the Fed cuts interest rates and pushing the dollar down. But a recession in the world’s largest economy would hardly be good news overall. The IMF’s title for the World Economic Outlook might as well be a commentary on the outlook for emerging markets: “Gloomier and more uncertain.”