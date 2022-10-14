Trossard ‘devastated’ in emotional interview after Brighton teammate’s early retirement

An emotional Leandro Trossard has told talkSPORT he is “stunned” at the early retirement of Brighton team-mate Enock Mwepu.

The Premier League was shocked when it became known that the Zambia international would retire at the age of 24 due to a hereditary heart condition.

getty Mwepu was poised for a great future in the game, but that has sadly been cut short

Getty Trossard found the news hard to accept

The matter was picked up while Mwepu was away with his national team and fell ill, later returning to Brighton, where he was told the condition ‘could worsen over time’.

A club statement further added that Brighton’s record purchase – a £20m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021 – is at “extremely high risk of a potentially fatal heart attack” if he continued to play competitive football.

New Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi and owner Tony Bloom expressed sadness at the news, and Mwepu’s Belgian midfield teammate Trossard has since opened up to talkSPORT.

“Personally, I was devastated,” he said. “It’s nothing you want to hear when you’re a footballer, let alone when you’re only 24 years old.

“He also has a young family, when you hear that one day what you love most will come to an end, it’s a huge blow.

“Obviously I messaged him that my door will always be open if he wants to chat and I think everyone will, he can always come down to the floor if he wants to chat or just be near us and that might help him in some way too.

Getty Trossard and the rest of the squad are in close contact with Mwepu

“Right now he needs to take the time to process it with his family and I think we should give him that time too.”

Speak with TalkSPORT’s Jim White, who noticed the emotion in Trossard’s voice, explained to the Belgian why it hit him so hard.

“Yes [I’m very emotional] because Enock is a nice guy,’ he said.

“He’s always smiling, you can also have a good chat with him, as I said, it’s heartbreaking that he has it.

“You never want anyone to get this, but at 24 it’s really, really young, and that it’s going to end their career is even sadder.

“Obviously some players from [Christian] Eriksen can still play, but he’s been given the news that he can’t play, which is one of the things he loves most, and that’s a tough one I think.”