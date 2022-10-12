The Living Planet Report (LPR) 2022 contains the largest and latest dataset on the decline of controlled vertebrate species, while Kew scientists estimate that 2 in 5 plants worldwide are threatened with extinction. Credit: Left: MATTHIEU PALEY/ANDRE DIB/WWF-BRAZIL Right: RBG KEW



In a report published today by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and National Herbarium of Guinea-UGANC highlight initiatives to protect biodiversity and improve the wellbeing of local communities in West Africa. support, including countries such as the Republic of Guinea.

According to the latest and largest data set published in the WWF’s Living Planet Report 2022, monitored populations of wildlife — mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish — have declined by 69% since 1970, based on a analysis of nearly 32,000 species populations. Adding further to this bleak picture of the health of the planet, RBG Kew’s 2020 State of the World’s Plants and Fungi report estimates that 2 in 5 plants worldwide are at risk of extinction.

WWF, RBG Kew and partners are now calling on governments, businesses and the public to take a stand against the ongoing biodiversity crisis. One of the greatest threats to nature today is land use change, habitat destruction and the over-exploitation of plants and animals. However, scientists warn that climate change could become an even bigger cause of biodiversity loss in the coming years if global warming is not limited to 1.5°C.

Marco Lambertini, Director General of WWF International, says that “we are facing the twin emergencies of human-induced climate change and biodiversity loss, threatening the well-being of current and future generations. WWF is deeply concerned about these new data showing a devastating decline in wildlife populations, particularly in tropical regions, which are home to some of the most biodiverse landscapes in the world.”

Daniellia oliveri trees in Beyla Prefecture, Guinea. 96% of the country’s original forest was cleared in the 1990s and deforestation continues. Credit: RBG KEW



The tropics are among the most biodiverse places on Earth and are home to an incredible variety of animals, plants and fungi. However, plants are often underrepresented in global conservation efforts, highlighting the need to unlock data on their diversity and distribution for more informed conservation policies. This effort is supported by the Tropical Important Plant Areas (TIPAs) program, launched at RBG Kew in partnership with Plantlife International, which sees Kew scientists and partners work together, country by country, to identify the areas of irreplaceable plant diversity in terms of of endangered species, including those of socio-economic importance, and endangered habitats.

Such programs are not only crucial for the protection of nature, but they can also support the propagation and planting of “beneficial” native plant species that improve the cultural and economic well-being of local communities. In Guinea, for example, the fruits and nuts of many trees are traditionally harvested from wild forests. Unfortunately, rampant deforestation cut down 96% of Guinea’s original forest in the 1990s.

Denise Molmou, National Herbarium Guinea and lead author of part of the LPR, says that “Guinea is a country with significant biological diversity. This diversity is being irrationally exploited and affected at a significant rate by human activities. By 2021, 167 kHa of loss will of tree cover was recorded by Global Forest Watch.”

“The main causes of this destruction are forest fires, slash-and-burn farming, charcoal, logging, mining and urbanization, all underlined by increased population pressures on resources. Forest diversity plays multiple roles in socio-economic life of the Guinean people. They play a vital role in most aspects of the people’s daily lives by providing them with food, fiber, medicine, fuel, shelter, clothing and even the air we breathe.”

WWF’s 2022 Living Planet Report: How Much Wildlife Have We Lost? Credit: WWF International

Scientists are now warning that demand for edible nuts such as tola (Beilschmiedia mannii), petit kola (Garcinia kola) and the gingerbread plum bansouma (Neocarya macrophylla) is outpacing available supply. This is a worrying development, as these nuts are a vital and highly valued food source that could support human health.

Initiatives are now underway in Guinea to introduce these species alongside critically endangered trees in the buffer zones of three designated Tropical Important Plant Areas (TIPAs). Scientists believe this approach is an incentive for local communities to conserve nature, while providing better access to nutrition and the economic benefits of their harvest. Protecting the well-being of local communities in Guinea is an essential aspect of RBG Kew’s conservation work, as the country ranks among the lowest in the Human Development Index.

Charlotte Couch, Project Officer: Tropical Important Plant Areas (TIPAs) of Guinea in Kew, says that “more than 60% of Guinea’s population lives in rural areas and depends on natural products for food and medicine. They are sold at the markets of regional cities and there is high demand for them.The government and private sector should promote the planting of these non-timber forest products and other native species in their reforestation programs to invest in people so that they can improve their livelihoods as guardians of these species.”

Martin Cheek, senior research leader of Kew’s Africa team, adds that “we must take action now on the ground to support local communities around TIPAs in protecting the natural habitat by using it sustainably, otherwise they will have no other choice.” choice then to proceed with relegation and clean it up.”

