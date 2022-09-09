Tropical Storm Kay could bring a YEAR’S worth of rain to drought-stricken southern California

Tropical Storm Kay could bring rain for a year to help Southern California’s brutal drought, while Hurricane Earl is expected to bring strong rip currents to the East Coast.

Hurricane Kay is making its way north of the coast of Baja California as the Category 1 storm is expected to cause heavy rainfall and flooding as it moves into Southern California.

Weather forecast in southern counties, including San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles, will be a respite from the scorching week-long heat wave as the heaviest amount of rainfall is forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Over the next 36 hours, cities in Southern California as far as Los Angeles and inland and in Arizona will be the most vulnerable to flooding. The most rain falls in eastern San Diego and Palm Springs, according to the researchers The weather channel.

With temperatures dropping from 100F to about 80F in some areas, the weekend forecast could also be favorable for firefighters battling ongoing fires in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties — but the forecast winds could also worsen conditions.

Thunderstorms and gusts are also expected as Kay moves with 100 km/h winds along the coast of Mexico.

Meanwhile, locals on the east coast can expect strong winds and tides as Hurricane Earl churns off Bermuda.

Earl remains a threat as it approaches Category 3 status with no forecast to slow down on Friday as its effects on the east coast react – but conditions are expected to improve by Saturday.

East coast residents can expect “mouse currents” and “life-threatening surf” as winds pick up in the coming days, according to The Weather Channel.

Sustained winds in Bermuda are around 100 mph with ‘higher gusts’, according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds are expected to strengthen leading up to Friday evening and decrease leading up to Monday.

Despite the storm’s distance, weather experts warn of consequences reaching the US.

“Hurricane Earl is one such hurricane,” the weather service said. “The largest coastal impacts will be in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast until this weekend.”

Strong currents are expected in the Carolinas through Sunday as the tropical storm moves northeast.

Rain is also forecast along the coast with the potential threat of flooding in New York, Atlantic City, Norfolk and Charleston.

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.

Hurricane Kay has killed three people, including a child, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, Mexico. Two of the victims were in a car that was inundated by flooding water after the driver attempted to cross a creek.

A child was found dead in a house after being hit by a collapsing fence. Several houses were also damaged.

Mexican airlines have also asked VivaAerobus, Volaris and Aeromexico to cancel domestic flights to the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos.

A hurricane warning was issued for a sparsely populated part of the peninsula around Bahia Asuncion and the state government of Baja California Sur announced it would open shelters for people who need to evacuate. It said some creeks were already rising and some roads were closing.

While the rains may be a miracle as it makes its way into Southern California, the area hasn’t been hit by a massive storm since Hurricane Nora was downgraded to a tropical storm in 1997. Heavy rains have cut off electricity in Los Angeles and flooded San Diego .

Strong waves slammed into the coast of Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday, a day before Hurricane Kay advanced along the country’s Pacific coast and lost strength despite maximum sustained winds of 137 miles per hour.