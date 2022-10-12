Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Tropical Storm Karl strengthened slightly off the southern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and was set to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.

The US National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 kph) on Wednesday morning. It was centered about 300 kilometers northeast of the port city of Veracruz and was moving north-northwest at 6 mph (9 km/h).

The storm was expected to turn southwest on Friday and drift toward Mexico’s Gulf coast.

Tropical storm-force winds extended outward as far as 105 miles (165 kilometers) from the center.

The hurricane center said Karl could bring up to a foot of rain to isolated parts of the states of Veracruz and Tabasco.

Karl emerged a day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific Ocean after directly or indirectly causing the deaths of at least 28 people in Central America and Mexico after making landfall on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast.

