Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf off southern Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Tropical Storm Karl formed off the southern coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is expected to meander into the Gulf for several days without reaching hurricane strength.

The US National Hurricane Center said Karl had winds of 40 mph on Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 120 miles (195 km) east-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and moved northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

Mexico issued a tropical storm warning from Veracruz north to Cabo Rojo.

The center of the storm is expected to move north before changing course and turning inland sometime later in the week.

Karl emerged a day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific Ocean after directly or indirectly causing the deaths of 28 people in Central America after making landfall on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast.

PART: