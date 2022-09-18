Tropical Storm Fiona lashes French island of Guadeloupe

Tropical Storm Fiona ravaged the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Saturday, killing one person in a nighttime flood, local authorities said. The region is prepared for heavy rainfall and possible landslides over the weekend as the storm moves west.

A man was found dead on Saturday after his home was swept away by flooding in Guadeloupe’s Basse-Terre district, the local prefect said on Twitter.

Authorities said they recorded wind gusts of up to 120 mph, which would be considered a Category 1 hurricane. They also said 23 inches of rain fell in the Gros Morne area in three hours.

In Puerto Rico, forecasters placed the U.S. territory under hurricane watch and people braced for possible landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

Fiona is expected to sweep past the Dominican Republic on Sunday as a potential hurricane and Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday and Tuesday with the threat of extreme rain.

Forecaster issued a hurricane watch for the south coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engaño west to Cabo Caucedo and for the north coast from Cabo Engaño west to Puerto Plata.

Public beaches, theaters nearby

In Puerto Rico, authorities opened shelters and closed public beaches, theaters and museums while urging people to stay indoors.

“It’s time to activate your emergency plan and contact and help your family members, especially older adults who live alone,” said Dr. Gloria Amador, who runs a nonprofit health organization in downtown Puerto Rico.

At least one cruise ship visit and several flights to the island were canceled while authorities in the eastern Caribbean islands canceled the school and banned people from practicing water sports as Fiona ravaged the region.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP)