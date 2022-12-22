Tropical Cyclone Ellie warning issued for NT/WA border 48 years after Cyclone Tracy

Thousands of Australians braced for a possible cyclone two days after Christmas, for nearly five decades a major city was swept away by a Category Four storm.

A tropical low in the Timor Sea west of Darwin has intensified and may develop into Cyclone Ellie within hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that a cyclone could develop Friday morning before crossing the coast near the Northern Territory/Western Australia border later in the day.

The probability of a cyclone has been upgraded from very low to low with a 5-20 percent chance of reaching the Top End.

This Saturday marks 48 years since Cyclone Tracy Darwin wiped out, claiming 71 lives and forcing the evacuation of most of the city’s population.

Northern Australia has been pummeled by heavy rains and violent storms this week as the monsoon season arrives with a series of severe weather and flood warnings.

A 1,400km stretch between Dundee Beach in the NT and Kalumburu in WA could be Cyclone Ellie’s line of fire.

As parts of the Top End prepare for a cyclone warning, Palmerston near Darwin was battered by wild weather on Thursday afternoon

Darwin is not included in the cyclone warning at this stage, but is part of a separate severe weather warning for heavy rains, possible flash flooding and strong winds that could topple trees.

Up to 90mm is expected to drench Darwin on Friday, with a further 50mm on Christmas Eve and 20mm on Christmas Day.

Residents in Wadeye and surrounding areas have been urged to prepare and clear loose items from their properties in case the Category 1 cyclone makes landfall.

Those in or near Wyndham, Kununurra and closer to the NT border are also urged to be on high alert.

On Thursday afternoon, the tropical low was 200 km west of Darwin and 190 km northwest of Wadeye, with a speed of 11 km/h to the south.

Between Wyndham and Dundee Beach, including Wadeye, gusts of up to 56 mph may develop overnight, and if the system tracks further west, the storms may extend to areas west of Wyndham.

“Severe thunderstorms are also possible from this afternoon and Friday, with possible heavy rain and damaging gusts of wind,” the agency said.

High waves can cause minor flooding in low-lying coastal areas on Friday.

“Times will be higher than usual between Dundee Beach and Wyndham, while large waves could cause minor flooding of coastal low-lying areas on Friday.”

Meteorologist Rebecca Patrick told the ABC the system would weaken as it moved overland, but regardless of intensity “it will remain like a deep depression and still produce heavy rainfall.”

Senior Meteorologist Jonathan How says there is a range of uncertainty about where the cyclone will track when it makes landfall sometime on Friday.

Broad precipitation totals of 50-100m are expected across much of northern Australia over the next few days, with more than 100mm for coastal areas.

Depending on the course of the tropical low, we could see more than 200 meters of rain in total by Monday morning,” How said.

Flood warnings have been issued for large parts of Northern Australia including WA, much of the NT interior and towards the far west of Queensland.

“Within this area, we can see flash flooding as well as river flooding, which can wash away dirt roads and isolate communities,” How said.

Darwin residents have been warned of high winds and strong winds that could topple trees. Pictured is the damage from Cyclone Marcus in 2018

Deputy Director of NT Emergency Services Robert Evans said the current forecast strength of the cyclone does not warrant evacuations.

“The significantly increased intensity that would be required to even consider evacuation, the opportunity for that just isn’t there right now,” he said.

“We need a significant increase, almost to a category four cyclone, before we consider evacuating communities.

1974 was a Christmas many Darwinians vividly remember – and would rather forget after Cyclone Tracy wreaked widespread devastation.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Category Four catastrophe was arguably the most significant tropical cyclone in Australian history.

The city’s electricity and communications were cut off by flying debris, meaning the rest of Australia was unaware of the disaster until late afternoon on Christmas Day.

About 49 Darwin residents were killed, while another 16 died off the coast.

Cyclone Tracy destroyed almost everything in its path, leaving streets littered with roofs blown off houses

Experts say the widespread devastation Darwin (pictured) wreaked in 1974 could happen again

The death toll was raised to 71 in 2005 after the coroner declared that the six people still listed as missing had ‘died at sea’.

Very few buildings escaped unscathed as the damage bill ran into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

More than 25,000 of Darwin’s population of 47,000 were left homeless.

Expert previously told Daily Mail Australia that another category four cyclone – or worse – will one day hit the Northern Territory capital again.

Dr. Jonatan Lassa of Charles Darwin University even went so far as to predict a more severe Category Five cyclone in the future.

“It’s not a question of whether it will happen, it will happen. The question is how well the city responds,” he said.

Darwin residents were unprepared for the carnage caused by Cyclone Tracy in the early hours of Christmas Day 1974