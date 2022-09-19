Troops pulled off a remarkable display of pageantry to give Queen a fitting sendoff…

By delivering a masterclass in ceremonial duties yesterday, thousands of troops paid a most fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

Such was the verdict of leading military figures who watched in awe as British and Commonwealth personnel put on a remarkable display of pageantry.

All eyes, including an estimated television audience of 4 billion, were on the eight guards who placed the monarch in the royal hearse at Wellington Arch on Hyde Park Corner. Members of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion the Grenadier Guards, had been chosen for the prestigious but daunting role. Last night they were showered with applause for having been showered with flowers hours before as they marched along the Mall.

The carriers, who had flown back from Operational Service in Iraq to attend yesterday’s funeral, were accompanied throughout by Company Sergeant Major Dean Jones.

The tall non-commissioned officer, resplendent in a ceremonial red tunic, walked in front of Her Majesty’s oak chest, which weighed more than 500 pounds for its lead lining. His team didn’t put a foot wrong when they first carried her coffin in and out of Westminster Abbey and later when they carried her up a flight of stairs to St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Dan Jarvis MP, a former major in the Parachute Regiment who served in Afghanistan, said: ‘Special credit goes to those young men who bore the tremendous responsibility of being a carrier.

“With the eyes of the world on them, the pressure must have been extraordinary. The fact that they have done it flawlessly gives them, their unit and the armed forces a great deal of credit.’

Writer and comedian Stephen Fry spoke on behalf of the nation when he tweeted: “Bearer Party, to the pub – quick march. Porter party, lift beer mug. Bearer Party, down beer. You deserve it.’

Also at the forefront of the procession were the 148 sailors who accompanied the State Gun Carriage. The massive ranks of Royal Navy personnel marched arm in arm at 75 paces a minute, pulling the carriage forward with ropes in a solemn tradition dating back more than a century.

The State Gun Carriage was first used at the funeral of Queen Victoria on February 2, 1901. The two-and-a-half-ton carriage subsequently appeared at the funerals of three monarchs, King Edward VII, King George V and King George VI, as well as the funerals of Sir Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten.

The Queen’s former groomsmen marched beside her hearse, accompanied by members of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms and Yeomen of the Guard. The great procession consisted of seven groups, each supported by a band. Mounties from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police led the first group, followed by representatives from the George Cross Foundations of Malta, the Royal Ulster Constabulary and troops from Australia and New Zealand.

Current and former heads of departments also took part. Another former military officer, Tobias Ellwood MP, said: ‘The size and splendor of our army, when we parted ways with our Queen, was nothing short of outstanding.’

While 1,650 troops took part in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, another 1,000 lined the route through London, carrying out a further 1,000 ceremonial and security duties at Windsor.

A total of 5,948 members of the armed forces have been deployed in Operation London Bridge – as Her Majesty’s death plans were known – since her death. And about 175 troops from Commonwealth countries also took part. The Queen’s Company – from which the pallbearers were drawn – was named after the late monarch and she was the honorary commander. Her Majesty also became Commander in Chief of the Grenadier Guards earlier this year, replacing Prince Andrew.

Once she had ridden to Windsor in a hearse, there was another symbolic act of acknowledging her ties to the Queen’s Company. Just before she was buried in the royal vault, King Charles III draped the colors over her coffin.

The Queen’s Company is expected to be renamed in honor of the King later this year. He may also inherit honorary colonelship of his mother’s regiment.