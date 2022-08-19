Trooper who dated daughter of Andrew Cuomo should have been disciplined and not sent to border

A new report from the New York State Inspector General revealed that Melissa DeRosa, the former secretary to ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, first reported on the romantic relationship between the governor’s daughter and a member of his security service.

Dane Pfeiffer, 37, a state trooper, was quickly transferred to the Canadian border⁠—far away from the governor’s daughter, Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, 27, who was staying at the governor’s mansion at the time because of the pandemic.

DeRosa learned of the relationship from “a daughter of Governor Cuomo,” the report said. It is not clear which of Cuomo’s three daughters informed her.

Cuomo’s daughter told the governor of the relationship on May 21, 2020.

The next day, Cuomo’s top “mean girl” assistant Melissa DeRosa contacted state police to warn them of the romance, and Pfeiffer was summoned to a state police station for an interview that, according to the report, was never filed as a personnel charge.

‘If [DeRosa] did not notify state police of the relationship, it would presumably have continued without any assessment of Pfeiffer’s assignments,” the report said.

The 32-page report says state police’s actions in response to the information were inappropriate.

Inspector General Lucy Lang wrote: ‘The Inspector General disagrees’ [State Police Superintendent Kevin] Bruen’s conclusion that Pfeiffer’s behavior did not constitute a violation of state police rules and justified the initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings.’

Pfeiffer was never officially disciplined on the matter, the New York Post reported at the time and the new report confirms.

Lang also believed that the state police improperly investigated the case involving Pfeiffer and his supervisor.

In the nearly 18 months that followed, no personnel complaint number was assigned to the case, the audio files of the two forced statements [from Pfeiffer and a supervisor] were not properly maintained, reports documenting investigation steps following the complaint were not finalized, nothing was entered into the PSB records management system and the Inspector General was not notified,” Lang wrote.

Lang reveals that Pfeiffer himself requested the transfer and that his supervisor at the time, who knew about the relationship “weeks earlier”, retired shortly after.

Kevin Bruen, the first Deputy Superintendent of the State Police who is now the Superintendent of the State Police, was responsible for the case, telling him that he would not be formally punished, but that he should immediately request a transfer of Cuomo’s detail.

Pfeiffer’s commander at the time suggested that the trooper Kennedy-Cuomo may have learned “how to defeat surveillance, you know, protection.”

Bruen told the IG: “[T]he was worrisome because of the factor. . . from the time he’s been compromised… you can’t be in this position and have that kind of relationship with one of the protected ones. Perhaps you are on a certain assignment, and if there is a fire in the house, you run to your loved one. Right. But that’s not your job.’

Within days, Pfeiffer did just that and was sent to the Canadian border.

Bruen is accused of not informing the Inspector General of the allegation, despite saying that “I have been told this is a clear case of misconduct and breaking the rules.”

She claims that the whole ordeal would have gone under the rug had the Benevolent Association of Police Officers asked for a copy of his statement before the interview at the satellite office.

Bruen was later nominated by Cuomo while still in office and unanimously confirmed by the state Senate in June 2021.

A complaint was filed after state police told him that no record of the interview had been found.

Lang claims that the circumstances and “accelerated timing” of the interviews were appropriate, otherwise state police “didn’t follow its own procedures” or state law.

She writes: ‘These shortcomings have prevented a full and fair assessment of the investigation, which, while problematic under all circumstances, is of even greater concern here, where the facts support the decision not to formally punish Pfeiffer for his conduct, in particular when at the same time it was decided to punish his supervisor for not taking action when he learned of the same behaviour.”

Lang notes that since his promotion, Bruen has established rules to forbid relationships between officers and those they are supposed to protect.

When contacted by DailyMail.com, the New York State Police Department confirmed this: “Last year, the State Police began a complete overhaul of the Protective Services Unit’s organizational structure and policies, and we are already working with the Inspector General to ensure that the recommendations in the report are implemented. We believe the additional changes recommended by the IG will build on the reorganization of the unit and improve the consistency and fairness of our internal investigations.”

Ultimately, Lang concluded that Bruen was wrong and that Pfeiffer’s behavior violated state police rules.

Thomas Mungeer, the chairman of the state poachers’ PBA, was outraged by that conclusion and defended Pfeiffer in a statement.

“I am speechless at the Inspector General’s report,” he said. “Our trooper is being used as a political pawn for a power grab by the Inspector General to exert her undue influence over the New York State Police.”

Pfeiffer dated Kennedy-Cuomo in early 2020 when he was part of her father’s security detail in Albany and she moved into the Executive Mansion during the coronavirus pandemic, according to sources.

Pfeiffer, who attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, near Albany, New York, played tennis while in school.

He was so good that he ended up competing in two foreign tournaments, according to school records.

Pfeiffer reportedly lives in Saratoga Springs, meaning he was hit with a 260-mile drive to Plattsburgh.

Sources called the trooper’s move “highway therapy” — a tactic in which officers have pushed long commutes on them as an informal punishment.

Pfeiffer started his career at Troop B when he graduated from the State Police Academy in 2015.

Pfeiffer’s grandmother was even interviewed about the courtship and Cuomo’s apparent attempts to separate the two.

“Dane has always been a wonderful, sweet, kind and thoughtful person,” Marianne Pfeiffer told The New York Post in November 2020. “I think he’s being ridiculous because he’s always been a good friend of the family—and a good friend of Deen.”

The move didn’t end the couple’s relationship, as Pfeiffer regularly returned to the Executive Mansion to pick up Kennedy-Cuomo for dates, much to the former governor’s anger, a source said.