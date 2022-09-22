WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Trombone Champ developers want to ‘take the game further than we originally planned’

Gaming
By Jacky
A screenshot of Trombone Champ. An avatar on the right side of the screen plays trombone, while notes fly to the left side of the screen. In a psychedelic background, there are many horses.
It’s not just the music that’s ridiculous in Trombone Champion. | Image: Holy Wow Studios

If your Twitter feed is anything like mine, it was recently filled with hilarious videos of the trombone rhythm playing Trombone Champion. Much of the silliness comes from players “sliding” the in-game cursor to try to hit the next note, and the resulting numbers often turn out to be complete idiot.

How can you not laugh at this? It’s absurd! And I love the bright Nintendo Mii-esque avatars – they give the game a nice playfulness.

Trombone ChampionIts seemingly overnight success means that the developers, Holy Wow Studios, intend to “take the game further than we originally planned”, they said in a tweet thread on Thursday. That said, expect Holy Wow it will be necessary a couple of weeks “to get our lives in order and deal with the huge demand this game generated”, so you probably shouldn’t expect radical changes to the game anytime soon. Holy Wow is a “usually” one-person teamand it developed the game while also having a full-time job.

Trombone Champion launched last week for PC via Steam, and it contains over 20 songs for you to piggyback on. At this point you need a mouse and keyboard to play it (or configure a Steam Deck use gyro control, which is my preferred input method), but Holy Wow says USB controller support is planned. On Friday, Holy Wow also shared a step-by-step plan teasing features like improved accessibility options and more songs, but it’s unclear if that roadmap has changed in light of the game’s sudden popularity.

Personally, I’m just glad this game even exists. I played drums and percussion all school, but I always wanted to try the trombone; of Trombone Champion, I can live out my trombone dreams in what may be one of the dumbest games of the year. If you want to see it for yourself, it’s $15 on steam.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Microsoft is testing a way to mute the…

Jacky

The best TV streaming service deals for…

Jacky

A hacker used 2K Games’ support…

Jacky
1 of 492

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More