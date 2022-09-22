Trombone Champ developers want to ‘take the game further than we originally planned’

It’s not just the music that’s ridiculous in Trombone Champion. | Image: Holy Wow Studios

If your Twitter feed is anything like mine, it was recently filled with hilarious videos of the trombone rhythm playing Trombone Champion. Much of the silliness comes from players “sliding” the in-game cursor to try to hit the next note, and the resulting numbers often turn out to be complete idiot.

How can you not laugh at this? It’s absurd! And I love the bright Nintendo Mii-esque avatars – they give the game a nice playfulness.

The world’s first trombone rhythm playing is an instant GOTY contender. And no, I’m not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you’ve never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3Zm — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) September 20, 2022

Trombone ChampionIts seemingly overnight success means that the developers, Holy Wow Studios, intend to “take the game further than we originally planned”, they said in a tweet thread on Thursday. That said, expect Holy Wow it will be necessary a couple of weeks “to get our lives in order and deal with the huge demand this game generated”, so you probably shouldn’t expect radical changes to the game anytime soon. Holy Wow is a “usually” one-person teamand it developed the game while also having a full-time job.

Hi everyone – we’ve been blown away by the recent success of Trombone Champ! Thank you so much to all our supporters! Needless to say, based on the few days, we plan to take the game further than we originally planned. HOWEVER,… [/1] — Holy Wow (TROMBONE CHAMP NOW AVAILABLE!) (@HolyWowStudios) September 22, 2022

Trombone Champion launched last week for PC via Steam, and it contains over 20 songs for you to piggyback on. At this point you need a mouse and keyboard to play it (or configure a Steam Deck use gyro control, which is my preferred input method), but Holy Wow says USB controller support is planned. On Friday, Holy Wow also shared a step-by-step plan teasing features like improved accessibility options and more songs, but it’s unclear if that roadmap has changed in light of the game’s sudden popularity.

Gyro controls may not be the most accurate for Trombone Champ, but they are definitely the most fun!#TromboneChamp #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/M68I55lFPy — Lawrence Yang (@lawrenceyang) September 21, 2022

Personally, I’m just glad this game even exists. I played drums and percussion all school, but I always wanted to try the trombone; of Trombone Champion, I can live out my trombone dreams in what may be one of the dumbest games of the year. If you want to see it for yourself, it’s $15 on steam.