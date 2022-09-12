Triumphant Tom Brady takes to Twitter to heap praise on his Tampa Bay team for Dallas Cowboys win

<!–

A triumphant Tom Brady has taken to social media to praise his Tampa Bay team after kicking off the season with an impressive 19-3 win over Dallas Cowboys.

The 45-year-old started what is widely expected to be his last NFL season with the win, finishing with a modest 212 yards, 18 of 27 passes for a touchdown and one insignificant interception.

But for Brady, in a video simply called “W” shared Monday morning, it was all about his teammates — namely Mike Evans, Julio Jones, the Bucs defense and Leonard Fournette.

“That’s a loss, 1 and 0,” Brady said after the first game of his 23rd season. “Mike’s grown up, Julio’s grown up. Defense came out great.

‘My boy Lenny! I actually grabbed a tuddy from him tonight and threw it to Mike. Good to start the year 1 and 0. Now we’re on our way and ready to go – goodbye.’

The next game for the Bucs is Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome – the Saints started their season with a narrow 27-26 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Brady will be relieved to be able to focus on what he does best after a year hitherto dominated by stories outside of football.

After early 2022 by retiring and failing to retire in 40 days, he took an 11-day hiatus from Bucs training camp for reasons that are still not entirely clear.

According to some rumors, he had planned a vacation with his family. It comes amid reports in US Weekly that his wife Gisele Bundchen is unhappy that he returned to the NFL and that they are working through tension between them.

Brady wouldn’t be interested in what specifically he left camp for, but said, “It’s all personal, you know. Everyone has different situations they deal with.

“We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot going on, so you need to sort life out as best you can. It’s a continuous process.’

The father of three, shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine with Gisele. His eldest son, Jack, 15, is from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.

Bundchen was not at the game in person on Sunday night, but she took to Twitter to support her husband.

‘Let’s go Tom Brady! Let’s go Bucs!’ the 42-year-old wrote, alongside three star emojis.

But if a report from NFL insider Ian Rapaport is correct, Bundchen will soon see her husband retire from the sport once and for all.

“He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved recognize that after last year’s retirement and then retirement, the end is near,” Rapoport said.

“That’s the deal, this is the last year.”