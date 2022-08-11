Tristan Thompson shares ambiguous message days after welcoming second child with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has posted an ambiguous message on Instagram just days after welcoming his second child with Khloe Kardashian following his paternity scandal.

Tristan, 31, shared the mysterious message as he posted a photo of himself posing against a brick wall wearing a black floral top on Thursday to his account.

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I’ve gotten wiser and realize we’re not all built the same,” he wrote in the post, along with two screaming emoticons. He ended the post with the hashtag “#DontTryMe.”

It was confirmed by a rep last Friday that the 38-year-old reality star had welcomed a baby boy with serial cheater ex Tristan via surrogate and the mother of two is certainly enjoying the experience.

A source told UsWeekly on Monday morning: “Khloe and the baby are doing well. She is very happy and enjoys everything. Everyone is just glad the baby is home.’

Khloe and the Canadian professional basketball player already share a four-year-old daughter named True, and it has always been the intention of the Good American Jeans founder to give her a younger sibling.

The insider said the youngest Kardashian sister “always wanted to have a boy and give True a sibling.”

The Kardashians star has also been said to be “taking time to adjust to being a mother of two now. The baby will be with Khloe full time.”

Meanwhile, Khloe looked incredible in a form-fitting black mini dress, showing off her incredibly toned legs, as she enjoyed dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, just days after the birth of her son on Sunday.

The stunner was seen stepping out of the contemporary Japanese eatery with her blonde locks in a sleek bun with a few loose strands framing her face.

She accessorized her figure-hugging ensemble with a pair of black shades, matching booties, 8 Other Reasons chrome jewelry and a small blue Birkin bag.

Her glamorous makeup look featured a shimmery nude lipstick and bronzer for a beachy, sun-kissed glow on the apples of her cheeks

The reality star and her ex, who broke up again in January, welcomed their second child together last week, via surrogate.

“Khloé is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True was such a journey.” a source close to the situation revealed to People. “She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy.’

That insider went on to say that the Good American co-founder is in no rush to pick a name for her new baby.

Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. She takes her time with the name,” the source continued, adding, “She wants it to be just right.”

News broke that the on-and-off couple were expecting a son together on July 13, about seven months after their latest breakup.

They are already parents to daughter True.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a representative previously told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

The exes have had a roller coaster relationship since they first started dating in 2016.

In September 2017, rumors started circulating that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with her first child. The NBA player, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, was already a father to son Prince, whose mother, Jordan Craig, was pregnant when he began dating the reality star.

Just before Kardashian True gave birth in April 2018, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on her multiple times, but somehow they managed to stick together.

They finally split in February 2019 when it was revealed that he had cheated on Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Still, they found their way back to each other the following year, in part by spending a lot of time together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

They broke up again in June 2021 before reuniting, but their five-year on-off relationship imploded after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in December 2021 that the NBA star had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while still involved. was with Khloe.

Proud Dad: The NBA player, who played for the Indiana Pacers in 2021, is co-parenting his daughter who he shares with ex-partner Khloe Kardashian; he can be seen with True in June 2021

Proud Dad: Thompson also has a five-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and an eight-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols; Thompson is in the picture together with his oldest in June 2021