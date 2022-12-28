Tristan Thompson Posts Workout Photo After Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Son

Tristan Thompson continues to work through the Christmas season.

The 31-year-old Canada native, who last played in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, was featured in a workout photo he posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, days after Khloe Kardashian, 38, publicly revealed a photo of his four months. eldest son after attending his family’s annual Christmas party.

Thompson was seen stretching out a white towel and donning a necklace, black shorts and white socks while standing in a gym that had football and basketball jerseys on the walls.

The latest: Tristan Thompson, 31, was featured in a workout photo he posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, days after Khloe Kardashian, 38, publicly revealed a photo of her four-month-old son after attending the his family’s annual Christmas party.

Thompson, who has played in the past for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, appears to be staying in shape in hopes of being selected by a team down the stretch.

Thompson and Kardashian, who are parents to True, four, welcomed their son on July 28 via surrogate. Thompson is also the father of five-year-old Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

Unbeknownst to Kardashian, the NBA star had impregnated fitness professional Maralee Nichols in March 2021, and was informed she was pregnant in July 2021. Despite learning she had a baby on the way with another woman, Tristan kept the news from Khloe and encouraged her to continue her surrogacy journey.

Houston-based Nichols, who welcomed son Theo with Thompson in December 2021, also took to the social media site this week with a series of holiday snaps of her son spending quality time together.

Holiday: Khloe posed with her four-month-old son and four-year-old daughter True at the family party

Wintery: Fitness pro Maralee Nichols, who is mom to Theo with the NBA player, shared a series of photos from her one-year-old son’s vacation, including a trip to a park

She showed pictures of him in a Santa jumpsuit next to a miniature car, as well as a white jumpsuit he was dressed in while sitting on a swing at a park.

Thompson acknowledged her past relationship with Nichols in a post on Instagram Stories last January, in which she vowed to co-parent with Nichols and apologized to Kardashian for her behavior.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed during this ordeal, both in public and in private.

He continued: ‘Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.

Fun: It showed footage of him in a Santa Claus jumpsuit by a tree.

Too cute! Theo was seen next to a child-sized Bentley Chiron in pictures posted by his mother.

On the move: Nichols shared a photo while pushing Theo’s pram on Tuesday

Kardashian reflected on her difficult year in a social media post on Monday, as she posted a series of quotes reflecting her feelings on the situation.

Reflecting on her turbulent 2022, which included becoming a single mom and navigating her breakup in the public eye, the Good American founder posted a cryptic quote about knowing the ‘broken version’ of herself but also the ‘stronger’ one. .

Additionally, the mother-of-two uploaded another quote to her Instagram Story, which read: “Baby, may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you’re planting in 2023.”

The next post she shared came from an Instagram account, called ‘The Peaceful Page,’ and it seemed to shed light on her challenges spending the last two decades in the public eye.

“A hard truth to accept is that no matter what you choose to do with your life, people will judge you, so do it yourself,” the black and white text read.

Tough time: Reflecting on her turbulent 2022, which included becoming a single mom and navigating her breakup in the public eye, the Good American founder posted a cryptic quote about meeting the “broken version” of herself but also the “most broken version” stronger”.

Optimistic: Plus, the mother-of-two uploaded another quote to her Instagram story, which read, “Baby, may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you’re planting in 2023.”

He also shared that he prays that 2023 treats his ‘friends’ well and that they ‘get everything they’ve been working hard for’.

Kardashian’s surprising posts come just three weeks after posting some relationship advice.

In a since-deleted post, he shared a post that read, “You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t appreciate anymore.”

“A hard truth to accept is that no matter what you choose to do with your life, people will judge you, so do it yourself,” the black and white text read.

Kind: He also shared that he prays that 2023 treats his ‘friends’ well and that they ‘get everything they’ve been working hard for’

Her and Thompson’s relationship ended for good in December 2021, after the Daily Mail revealed that she had fathered a child with Nichols.

Khloe, who is known for her love of posting quotes on her social media, continued with the words of wisdom, adding another slide that read, “Things have a miraculous way of working.” Trust that.

While a third declared: ‘Really proud of the way I’ve been [sic] bouncing off the things sent to destroy me.’

Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived via surrogate last year.