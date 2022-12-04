Tristan Thompson is supportive father to his and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True at her dance class

Tristan Thompson was seen as a supportive father as he accompanied his four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, to dance class in LA on Friday.

The professional basketball player, 31, and the reality star, 38, who have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years, welcomed their daughter in 2018, and also a son via surrogacy earlier in July.

The sports star was notably absent from his son, Theo’s, first birthday party, which he shares with ex-fling, Maralee Nichols. The model shared snaps from the winter-themed party on Instagram earlier Friday, with no trace of Thompson.

The basketball player opted for comfort by donning tan sweatpants and a matching hooded sweatshirt.

He put on a brown-colored cap on his hand to keep from getting cold in the cooler temperatures.

The star donned a pair of white socks along with white sneakers to complete his overall ensemble for the night.

Tristan was seen leaving his daughter’s dance class in the evening when he led True to their waiting vehicle in the busy parking lot.

The athlete took on father duty as Khloe traveled to Miami with her sister, Kim Kardashian, to attend numerous events during Art Basel 2022.

In the photo, his daughter got into the sleek car as the two quickly got out after the dance class ended.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child, True, two years later. Allegations began circulating during her pregnancy that the Canadian-born sports star had cheated on the reality star.

The two seemed to have worked things out at the time, but the stars officially split in 2019 when Tristan reportedly kissed Kylie Jenner’s now ex-boyfriend, Jordyn Woods.

As of 2020, the exes were in an on-again, off-again relationship and were together when Tristan started seeing fitness model Maralee in 2021. having an affair.

However, earlier this year in July, the TV personality and basketball player welcomed their second child, a son, through a surrogate mother.

Khloe opened up about welcoming her son to the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

She had referenced Tristan’s past cheating scandals, saying on the series, “Every day I feel depressed and sad, and now that my son is here I can move on and enjoy myself,” she reported. People.

“It’s almost like I can close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” the businesswoman expressed emotionally, adding, “I’m so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift we can get.’

TMZ reported earlier last month in November that both Khloe and Tristan have developed a non-romantic co-parenting relationship for their two children.

Sources told the entertainment tabloid that both are in a “good place” while positively presenting their daughter and son’s lives.

In December 2021, Tristan welcomed his son Theo, whom he shares with Maralee. According to The sun, the Canadian sports star helps with child support, but is not active in Theo’s life.

Maralee posted several photos from Theo’s first birthday party to her Instagram story on Friday, but Tristan was nowhere to be seen.

Tristan did not acknowledge his son’s first birthday on his Instagram account, and Maralee did not tag or mention the former Cleveland Cavalier in her posts.

“Theo’s Winter ONEderland,” wrote the 31-year-old fitness guru, who has thoroughly documented her journey through motherhood since DailyMail.com exposed her bombshell pregnancy scandal in November 2021.

Based on the lovely set of birthday photos posted with her story, it turned out that Maralee made sure every detail of her son’s milestone was flawless and memorable.