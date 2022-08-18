Tristan Thompson is paying Maralee Nichols child support for their son Theo but still hasn’t met him

Tristan Thompson has reportedly paid alimony to Maralee Nichols for their son Theo amid their family lawsuit.

The basketball player, 31, “is paying and has paid alimony to Ms. Nichols backdated to the date she gave birth to the child,” a Thompson attorney said. Page six.

Although the NBA star – who recently welcomed a son with Khloe Kardashian via a surrogate – has ramped up financially, he still hasn’t met his baby boy.

Pay:

“Tristan still hasn’t made an effort to meet his 8-month-old son Theo. Only recently did Tristan start paying alimony,” an insider told the publication.

Earlier this year, a Nichols representative — who gave birth to Theo on December 1, 2021 — said in a statement that Thompson had “done nothing” and provided no “financial assistance.”

But apparently the Canadian star has since repaid the money owed.

Last year, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that the love rat would become a father for the third time after Nichols decided to sue the athlete for child support and for reimbursement of medical and pregnancy-related expenses.

According to bombshell documents, the baby was conceived in Houston, Texas, during Thompson’s 30th birthday in March, while he was still dating Khloe, 38, with whom he shares four-year-old daughter True, and now a son, whose name must be remembered. yet to be revealed.

He is also a father to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig. The couple welcomed their son into their lives in 2016.

Yet to meet him:

No attempt:

Thompson denied being the father until DNA test results proved otherwise, after which he took to Instagram with a statement apologizing to Khloe.

“Today the paternity test results show that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the grief and humiliation I inflicted on you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” he wrote.

Cloud Nine:

Meanwhile, Khloe, who divorced Tristan again in January, is said to be over the moon “nine” weeks after the birth of the couple’s second child.

“Khloé is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey,” said a source close to the situation People. “She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy.’

News broke that the on-and-off couple were expecting another child together on July 13, about seven months after their last breakup.

Family Matters:

The exes have been in a roller coaster relationship since they first started dating in 2016.

In September 2017, rumors started circulating that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with her first child.

Just before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on her several times, but somehow they managed to stick together.

About:

They finally broke up in February 2019 when it was revealed that he had cheated on Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Still, they found their way back to each other the following year, in part by spending a lot of time together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

They broke up again in June 2021 before reuniting, but their five-year on-off relationship ended again after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in December 2021 that he fathered a child with Nichols while still involved with Khloe.