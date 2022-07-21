Tristan Thompson galivants across to St. Tropez where he lounges on yacht with Ally Hilfiger

Tristan Thompson continued his thrilling summer adventures on Thursday, when he left Mykonos and headed to St. Tropez where he was lounging on a yacht.

The NBA star, 31 – who is currently expecting the ‘impending’ birth of his second child with ex Khloe Kardashian, 38, via surrogate – relaxed during the outing and mingled with famed designer Tommy Hilfiger’s daughter, Ally, 37 .

The film producer shared a photo of the duo on her Instagram Stories and mocked the size difference between her and the six-foot athlete: “A little height difference here @realtristanthompson.”

Amused by her humor, the dad-to-be of four re-shared the snap in his own Stories, along with three smiling emojis.

Tristan threw a big grin and looked relaxed wearing a casual striped short-sleeved shirt over a white tank top.

The basketball player combined the look with white shorts and a chunky silver Cuban link necklace.

The Canadian star completed his look with a pair of stylish gold square summer shades.

Meanwhile, Ally showed off her incredible figure in a copper bikini and smiled as she snapped the baller.

However, so that there was no confusion about the nature of her relationship with the infamous womanizer, Ally confirmed she was “madly in love” with her husband, and shared a black and white photo of them kissing.

She also posted a photo of her enjoying the yachting life relaxing on a cream couch in a bright pink swimsuit.

Many of her followers commented under the photo, humorously warning her to get close to Tristan – who is known for cheating on Khloe multiple times – with one fan writing, “Girl runs like the wind.”

Another added: ‘You’re in danger of getting so close to Tristan dear lol.’

Coincidentally, Tristan’s outing comes after his ex Khloe’s mom Kris Jenner, 66, and her longtime beau Corey Gamble, 41, recently enjoyed a decadent getaway with Ally’s parents Tommy and Dee Hilfiger in June.

Tristan – who was recently spotted in Greece holding hands with a mysterious brunette – was unimpressed by any negative attention, and took to his Instagram to post a classy photo of him dressed all in white.

“Patterns and details are everything,” he mused in the snap’s caption.

Meanwhile, Khloe posted a photo of her six-pack abs on Instagram as she also relaxed on a yacht, donned a black bikini and took in the breathtaking ocean view.

The Kardashians seemed to find comfort in a quote, writing in her caption: “Remember, the crown may tilt sometimes, but it never falls.”

Her mother Kris quickly confirmed the statement, writing in the comments: “Never.”

Khloe also shared an adorable video of her and Tristan’s four-year-old daughter True lying in a pool chair in a pink swimsuit, and a photo of her gray kitten napping on a bed.

It was recently confirmed that the former couple is expecting a son who was conceived in November and will be born via a surrogate mother.

The surrogate became pregnant just a month before Khloe discovered Tristan was expecting a baby boy with another woman after an illegal hotel hookup, revealed in an exclusive report from DailyMail.com.

In addition to sharing daughter True, four, with Khloe, he also shares five-year-old son Prince with model ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo Thompson, six months, with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Tristan and Khloe have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, with the athlete stepping on the reality star multiple times.

In 2018, Dailymail.com revealed that Tristan had cheated on then-pregnant Khloe with a New York City strip club employee named Lani Blair.