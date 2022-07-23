Tristan MacManus addresses rumours that Studio 10 could be AXED

Studio 10 is plagued by speculation that it may soon face the axe.

And now host Tristan MacManus has addressed the rumours, saying: Zodiac sign magazine that the cast changes may have divided some viewers.

“From what the show is now to what it was, a big change is needed. Some people will enjoy it, some won’t,” he admitted.

“I’m just doing the best work I can do. And if people like that, then hopefully we’ll continue,” he continued.

“And if people don’t, well, then they’re going to ditch the show. Then I’ll do my best with what comes next. But until then I’m enjoying it.’

Studio 10 went through a major cast shakeup in 2020, with fan favorites Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Joe Hildebrand coming out.

Denise Drysdale and Natarsha Belling also left that same year, making way for a new lineup.

Sarah Harris stayed on and was joined by Tristan, Angela Bishop and Narelda Jacobs.

Earlier this month, Channel 10 categorically denied the rumors that Studio 10 was on the chopping block.

The morning show has been struggling with viewing figures for years, now that The Australian reports that there are now fears within the network that it will soon have to deal with the ax.

But a 10 spokesperson dismissed the speculation on July 4, telling Daily Mail Australia that the program remains profitable and isn’t going anywhere.

The rumors surfaced in June when Channel 10 dropped the first half hour of Studio 10 and replaced it with a new morning bulletin, 10 News First: Breakfast.

But a 10 insider shut down the rumors, telling the paper, “Studio 10 is not in danger. With all its advertorials it more than pays back.’

The Australian also reported that Sarah Harris, a long-time employed by Studio 10, could be looking for a new challenge with the network, having recently fulfilled Lisa Wilkinson on The Project during her hiatus from Logies.