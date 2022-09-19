Tristan and Tahyna MacManus attend the Australian Women’s Film Festival in Sydney

WhatsNew2Day
Tristan and Tahyna MacManus lead celebrity arrivals at Sydney’s Australian Women’s Film Festival

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:00, September 19, 2022 | Updated: 04:04, September 19, 2022

Studio 10 presenter Tristan MacManus and his model wife Tahyna made a rare red carpet appearance at the Australian Women’s Film Festival in Sydney on Sunday.

Tristan, 40, looked dashing in a white T-shirt paired with loose-fitting pants and a black jacket for the soirée held at Event Cinemas on George Street.

Stately Tahyna, 36, opted for a lavender suit and white crew-neck blouse.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy nude heels.

Actress Phoebe Tonkin brought a lot of star power to the festival when she posed for pictures in front of the media wall.

The Vampire Diaries star chose a tweed blazer from Chanel, which she paired with loafers from the French fashion house.

Tahyna’s sister Cheyenne, also a model, turned heads on the red carpet in a powder pink mini skirt with matching blazer.

The Vogue cover girl added a pink high-neck top with silver heels.

Film critic Margaret Pomeranz kept her look casual yet elegant and opted for a gray coat, white scarf and several bracelets.

Francesca Hung, a former Miss Universe Australia, brought sartorial flair in a checked trouser suit with a double-breasted blazer.

She went for makeup with a natural look and swept her hair into a sleek ponytail.

The Australian Women’s Film Festival is a short film festival that aims to support, encourage and celebrate female storytellers.

It gives them a platform to showcase their talent both in front of and behind the camera in a male-dominated industry.

You can find more information on the AWFF website.

