Tristan and Tahyna MacManus attend the Australian Women’s Film Festival in Sydney

Studio 10 presenter Tristan MacManus and his model wife Tahyna made a rare red carpet appearance at the Australian Women’s Film Festival in Sydney on Sunday.

Tristan, 40, looked dashing in a white T-shirt paired with loose-fitting pants and a black jacket for the soirée held at Event Cinemas on George Street.

Stately Tahyna, 36, opted for a lavender suit and white crew-neck blouse.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy nude heels.

Actress Phoebe Tonkin brought a lot of star power to the festival when she posed for pictures in front of the media wall.

The Vampire Diaries star chose a tweed blazer from Chanel, which she paired with loafers from the French fashion house.

Tahyna’s sister Cheyenne, also a model, turned heads on the red carpet in a powder pink mini skirt with matching blazer.

The Vogue cover girl added a pink high-neck top with silver heels.

Film critic Margaret Pomeranz kept her look casual yet elegant and opted for a gray coat, white scarf and several bracelets.

Francesca Hung, a former Miss Universe Australia, brought sartorial flair in a checked trouser suit with a double-breasted blazer.

She went for makeup with a natural look and swept her hair into a sleek ponytail.

The Australian Women’s Film Festival is a short film festival that aims to support, encourage and celebrate female storytellers.

It gives them a platform to showcase their talent both in front of and behind the camera in a male-dominated industry.

