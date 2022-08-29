Trisha Goddard is MARRIED! Presenter, 64, reveals she has tied the knot with her mystery boyfriend

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Trisha Goddard has revealed she’s married her mystery boyfriend just weeks after she opened up about nearly dying after breaking her femur in a nasty fall.

The TV star, 64, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she tied the knot with her partner this weekend.

She’s known her mystery man for four years and the couple got engaged in January, after living together in Connecticut since March last year.

Congratulations! Trisha Goddard has revealed she’s married her mystery boyfriend just weeks after she opened up about nearly dying after breaking her femur in a nasty fall

Announcing their happy news, Trisha shared a photo of two mugs that read “Mr #Boo” and “Mrs #Boo” next to their wedding date, August 28.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “The most magical, loving day… August 28, 2022.”