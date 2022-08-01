Trisha Goddard, 64, reveals she almost DIED after breaking her femur during nasty fall

Trisha Goddard has revealed that she nearly died after breaking her femur.

The TV star, 64, went into shock after breaking her thigh in a nasty fall and now relies on a walker and canes after emergency surgery and a week in hospital.

Trisha, who was only released from hospital on Friday, admitted she is still “not out of the woods” after her near-fatal accident in which she experienced “throbbing pain.”

Trisha took to Instagram, where she described her terrifying ordeal and revealed how she was rushed to the victim after falling down the stairs.

The talk TV station told its fans: “I’ve just had 2 of the hardest weeks… One where I was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, literally roaring in pain.

“But I’m still alive… just. I was in the hospital for a week, was discharged on Friday and with the help of mother Morphine I did my 3 hour @talktv shows on Saturday and Sunday. Oh, and filmed a bit for @60minutes9 midweek too!’

She added on Saturday: “On tomorrow’s show I’ll tell you what happened because I’m not out of the woods yet.. How @alexa99 saved my life.”

Jonathan Shallit – who represents Trisha – then revealed the full extent of her injury on Twitter.

He wrote: ‘After a week in the hospital, nothing will stop TRISHA GODDARD from broadcasting live at 1pm today. .’

Trisha also took to her Instagram stories where she posted pictures of herself with an IV in her arm as she lay on a hospital bed.

And on Sunday night, the former chat show host also showed off her walker as she recuperated in a chair and joked that she was “too sexy.”

Earlier this year, Trisha revealed she was engaged to a mystery man, after a four-year relationship, after he proposed to her on a walking tour.

Trisha has since revealed that her new husband is the first man to buy her an engagement after buying her own marriage for each of her other marriages.

She told the Sun: ‘I’ve always bought my own engagement ring. He is the first to buy jewelry for me. He gave me a friendship bracelet and a beautiful Tiffany ring with a “T” on it, because he had heard me say that no one had ever bought me a ring. That was just for friendship.’

Trisha’s fiancé is American and his name is currently unknown – she only refers to him as #Boe in her social media posts.