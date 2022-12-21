Tripledemic spread: Parents worry over scarcity of kids' meds

DALLAS (NewsNation) – In the heightened respiratory virus season, parents are scrambling to find over-the-counter medications as some pharmacies have placed limits on some children’s pain and fever-relieving medications. As the days get colder, the risks of the tripledemic, flu, RSV and COVID-19 only increase for children. Restrictions on prescription drugs at local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have some parents concerned about demand being so high that stores can’t restock their shelves fast enough.

“Scary feeling to have like the breakdown for formula,” says mom Miranda Gonzoles. “Some shelves are very bare of anything you need medically,” says elder Karimah Henderson.

CVS Health has imposed a two-product limit on all pain relief products for children purchased through its pharmacies or online. Walgreens limits customers to six purchases of over-the-counter fever-reducing products for children online. That limit does not apply in stores. Both companies cited shortages due to major supply and demand challenges.

In response, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents drug manufacturers, said: “Stocks of these products are being replenished as quickly as possible and there is no widespread shortage in the US.” More than 150,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu this year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The RSV hospitalization rate is about 34 out of 100,000 people, but appears to be on a declining trend.

The US Food and Drug Administration said manufacturers expect availability to increase in the near future. “You want to help them and get them what they need, and if they don’t have those resources, it’s a setback for a parent or mother,” Gonzoles said.

Despite the high demand, manufacturers have stressed that there is no widespread shortage. Meanwhile, experts recommend that consumers try generic drugs or go to more than one pharmacy to find drugs in stock. Experts encourage consumers not to stock up on medicines, but only to buy the amount they need, so that there is no greater shortage. The CDC says flu activity appears to be declining in some areas.