‘Tripledemia’ leads to increased hospital visits and drug shortages

The New York State Department of Health has reported a large number of cases of influenza, RSV and covid across the state. Now some are calling this a tripledemia.

So far, there have been 217,094 cases of the flu this season alone. Dr. James Saperstone, MD, FAAP, says there’s no need to worry about symptoms; the main concern is the volume of pediatric patients treated.

“In 42 years, I have never seen so many sick children call us or want to call for an appointment,” he said.

Due to the volume, this season has also led to a shortage of pediatric antibiotics such as amoxicillin, penicillin, and even Tamiflu.

Dr Alec Kelty, RPh, is a pharmacist at Price Chopper/Market 32 ​​in Slingerlands and says the shortage has been a challenge for many pharmacies.

“It is very difficult to get these drugs. And when the doctor sends him, we have to call them to switch him to another drug. Or some alternative…and then other times even those are on hold,” she said.

It is also difficult to find over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen for children.

“It is very scarce. And when we get it, it sells almost immediately. We get countless people every day asking if we have it in stock.” Kelly said. “Unfortunately, we keep selling out so fast that we can’t get it for everyone.”

Dr. Saperstone believes there are many cases due to relaxed covid guidelines.

“Viruses had nowhere to go for 2-3 years. Viruses need people to multiply to be fruitful,” said Dr. Saperstone. “And we were avoiding them. During the last two years. With masks and distancing, and without having a school. The food is here for the viruses, so they are running amok.”

Now, with holiday travelers heading home next week, medical professionals expect the number of patients in emergency rooms and urgent care to increase for the remainder of the season. But Dr. Saperstone has advice for concerned parents.

“Most over the counter medications are not necessary. All the cold medicines that help with congestion and coughs… really don’t do much good. It’s going to be Vicks on the chest. It will be ibuprofen or Motrin,” she said. “And for children over 1, honey! Honey is anti-inflammatory.

It also says that most children don’t need to be seen, but if symptoms persist or worsen after a couple of days, parents or guardians should contact a pediatrician.