TripActions: fundraising shows complexity of private market downturn

Business travel is one of the most enduring victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. Just as health problems are receding and business class seats are filling up again, concerns about the recession are encouraging companies to stay in control of spending. Still, TripActions, a software company that sells tools to help companies book and track business trips, has raised $300 million at a valuation of $9.2 billion, compared to $7.25 billion last year. This at a time when fundraising for start-ups is in the doldrums.

TripActions gross bookings in the three months to July were five times higher than in the previous year. But according to Deloitte, business travel in general should not return to pre-pandemic levels. Half of travel managers surveyed last year expected business travel to return to normal by 2022. By April, that number had fallen to less than a fifth.

Restrictions stem not only from concerns about health risks and the increase in remote working, but also from costs. Labor shortages in the travel sector will keep prices rising, according to the Global Business Travel Association. The cost per participant for meetings this year is expected to be a quarter higher than in 2019. Next year, it is expected to rise another 7 percent.

If TripActions can convince companies that it can save them money, such a change could be to its advantage. But a widespread downturn in travel will hurt. Founded in 2015 and based in Palo Alto, it has already experienced the effects of global events beyond its control. In early 2020, it laid off nearly 300 employees as business trips were grounded.

Since then, TripActions has developed its expense management software offering and competes with companies like Brex with its Liquid product, which covers short-term costs for companies that don’t give employees business credit cards. It has increased its market share through acquisitions. Over the past two years it has acquired Reed & Mackay in the UK, Comtravo in Germany and Resia in Sweden.

The company claims the travel and expense industry is worth $14 trillion. Its ability to raise funds at a higher valuation, while seed funding is otherwise at a standstill, puts it in a good position to pick up struggling rivals. Still, cautious chief financial officers could ruin those plans.